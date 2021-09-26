The week ahead: de Blasio on the clock for promised trip to problem-plagued Rikers Island

Mayor Bill de Blasio: Good morning, everybody. Every single day we talk about the comeback in New York City, we talk about the recovery, and you can see it. It's happening more all the time thanks to all of you. Thanks to New Yorkers who are doing the right thing, getting vaccinated, bringing the city back, bringing the jobs back, it's happening all the time. Now we know that recovery has a lot of different elements to it. It all begins with vaccination, but there's so many other pieces. We've talked a lot about public safety. Public safety is crucial to recovery. Recovery is crucial to public safety. We have been for years and years, the safest big city in America, you saw the statistics yesterday how we compare to other major cities. We are getting stronger all the time - a lot to do - but we're getting stronger all the time, and a lot of big changes are being made to keep us safe, make us safer. What we have focused on from the very beginning over these eight years, strengthening the bond between police and community. Talk to leaders, talk to experts all over the country, they say the way forward is a new approach to policing that focuses on that bond. That's what neighborhood policing is, recognizing that so many of the solutions to crime to violence are at the community level, and when police and community are unified in dialogue on the same page, amazing things can happen. When there's a rift, when there's a division, we can't keep people as safe as we need to. So, neighborhood policing, we proved for all the years before the pandemic, that we were able to increase trust, increase unity, and an understanding and dialogue and drive down crime at the same time. We did it with a lot fewer arrests, by the way.

