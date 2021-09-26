CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The week ahead: de Blasio on the clock for promised trip to problem-plagued Rikers Island

By Robert Pozarycki
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough the exact date and time remained uncertain as of Sunday afternoon, Mayor Bill de Blasio has pledged to visit problem-plagued Rikers Island sometime this week. The mayor made the promise on Friday during his weekly appearance on WNYC’s “The Brian Lehrer Show.” Elected officials and criminal justice advocates who have railed against unsafe, inhumane conditions at the city correctional facility have not only urged de Blasio to take decisive action to correct the problems, but to travel there to see them for himself.

