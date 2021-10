Nobody can go out and actually buy a graphics card at anywhere close to MSRP right now (not without being lucky—GPU street prices are rising again), and that probably will not change in the coming weeks or even months. It stinks, plain and simple. If it comes as any consolation, though, at least the GPU scene is not stagnant. Next-gen GPUs will launch next year, and it also appears as though NVIDIA might refresh its current-generation Ampere lineup with Super models.

