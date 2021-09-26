Md. leaders kick off ‘drive electric’ week in Annapolis

Elected officials from Maryland met at the City Dock in Annapolis on Sunday to push drivers towards electric cars. The event kicked off National Drive Electric Week. “We know what climate change looks like in the city of Annapolis. We feel it on many days of the year of the year when you get turned around at the Eastport Bridge because there’s been flooding, or when you can’t get to the businesses on Dock Street because there’s flooding,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley. “So whether you believe in climate change or not, the water that’s coming into Annapolis is real.”