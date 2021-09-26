CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Blasts Black NBA Stars for Not Promoting COVID Vaccination: ‘By Not Encouraging Their People to Get the Vaccine, They’re Contributing to These Deaths’

By Phil Watson
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The NBA recently drew a line in the sand , denying a vaccination exception to Golden State Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins. The player had applied for an exemption from the NBA to play home games at Chase Center. But the San Francisco Department of Health mandated that players and other essential team personnel be vaccinated or not participate. There are also reports at least one star player faces a similar issue in New York. Retired superstar Kareem Abdul-Jabbar called out the Black NBA community for neglecting its responsibility regarding COVID vaccination.

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

List of Vaccinated, Unvaccinated NBA Players Ahead of Season

Which NBA players are vaccinated, unvaccinated against COVID-19? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Coronavirus vaccines have been at the center of heated debates for the last year and a half, and the NBA is no different. The league will not require players to receive their full COVID-19 vaccines for...
NBA
Yardbarker

Comparing Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tim Duncan, And Kareem Abdul-Jabbar At Age 26

Giannis became the first Bucks player to lead Milwaukee to a championship since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar accomplished the same thing 50 years ago. His age 26 seasons featured some special highs during that postseason run, but we can’t forget about what he did before he topped off his career with his first championship. With the resume Giannis has, he could quit basketball right now and would be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Drops Truth Bomb About Kyrie Irving: “The Nets Were Never Enamored With Taking Him To Begin With. They Did It Because They Knew That’s What Kevin Durant Wanted."

Back in 2019, the Brooklyn Nets shocked the basketball world by signing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. After years of residing in a rough situation, the Nets were made Championship contenders practically overnight. At first glance, things seem to be going well enough -- apparently, Kyrie would even retire if...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Matt Sullivan
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Roast Kareem Abdul-Jabbar After He Posts Bizarre Meme About LeBron James

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has always been a fan-favorite of the NBA community. Despite having retired from the league decades ago, he has stayed in the spotlight for all these years, making frequent appearances in the media to share his thoughts and perspectives with the world. Today, the 74-year-old basketball legend even...
NBA
NBC Sports

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says NBA should have vaccine mandate for players

There will be no vaccine mandate for NBA players this season. Coaches and team staff have to be vaccinated, as do referees, but the players union has called a players vaccine mandate a non-starter. Hall of Famer and player who deserves to be in the GOAT conversation Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Golden State Warriors#Chase Center#Covid#The New York Knicks#Abc7#Rolling Stone
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Message

Over the weekend, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar suggested that the NBA insist on vaccination against COVID-19 and admonished those who are still holding out. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Abdul-Jabbar spoke about the tender subject and pulled no punches. He called vaccine deniers “disingenuous” for going against medical science as it relates to the pandemic and vaccines, but not when it comes to getting medical advice to treat their own ailments.
NBA
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Believes GOAT Debate Can Never Be Settled

There are very few debates in sports that can cause more heated arguments than that of the greatest player of all-time. Whether someone has Michael Jordan, or one of many Los Angeles Lakers legends such as LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or Magic Johnson, people will argue vehemently as to why that person is at the top and just as passionately about why someone else isn’t.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reacts to LeBron James’ COVID-19 vaccine stance

LeBron James is certainly aware that Los Angeles Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been one of the loudest voices advocating for the COVID-19 vaccine in NBA circles. Abdul-Jabbar has unabashedly called out the few NBA stars who refuse to get the shot as headlines continue to circulate on the vaccine’s potential implications on the coming season. While the Lakers’ current star, LeBron James, has indeed been vaccinated, he hasn’t been as vocal in campaigning for it as the Hall-of-Fame center.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Confuses Fans With KD-LeBron Meme

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has always been considered one of the best players in the history of basketball. If you're a true fan of the game, it's likely that you have him in your top 5 and maybe even your top 3. His track record speaks for itself as he was able to win six NBA titles all while maintaining the record for most points scored all-time.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
fadeawayworld.net

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Speaks Out Against Anti-Vaccine Movement In NBA: "There Is No Room For Players Who Are Willing To Risk The Health And Lives Of Their Teammates, The Staff And The Fans ..."

The NBA has not been immune to the effects of COVID-19. Not only did the pandemic literally shut down league play for months (causing a massive financial loss), but many of its players have either caught the virus themselves or have seen their friends and family have to endure the long battle with it.
NBA
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

171K+
Followers
21K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy