Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Blasts Black NBA Stars for Not Promoting COVID Vaccination: ‘By Not Encouraging Their People to Get the Vaccine, They’re Contributing to These Deaths’
The NBA recently drew a line in the sand , denying a vaccination exception to Golden State Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins. The player had applied for an exemption from the NBA to play home games at Chase Center. But the San Francisco Department of Health mandated that players and other essential team personnel be vaccinated or not participate. There are also reports at least one star player faces a similar issue in New York. Retired superstar Kareem Abdul-Jabbar called out the Black NBA community for neglecting its responsibility regarding COVID vaccination.www.sportscasting.com
