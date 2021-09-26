CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Funny if SEC gets screwed this year. Undefeated Big 12, PAC 12 & Big 10,

By cricket77 Joined:
sportswar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave to get 3 spots. AL, Ga and Fl. May all end up top 10(deserving) and the SEC may just 1 team in. They’ll be yelling for expansion big time.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To What Michael Wilbon Said

During a recent edition of ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption, show co-host Michael Wilbon went off on Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin when asked to make his pick for Saturday’s Alabama-Ole Miss game. Wilbon didn’t take much time to analyze the matchup itself, and instead went with Alabama (the double-digit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
baylor.edu

Get to know the newest members of the Big 12

By now, you’ve probably heard the news — that the Big 12 Conference is going to expand by four members in the next few years, adding BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston. Baylor fans are likely familiar with Houston, as a fellow Texas school (and former Southwest Conference opponent) —...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Big 12#Pac 12#American Football#Pac 12 Big 10
Cheboygan Tribune

More of this now, Big Ten and SEC

As I kicked back on my couch, locked in on Penn State and Auburn in Happy Valley, and devoured my 10th Bomb Pop popsicle I bought at Walmart during halftime last Saturday night, a not-quite Captain Obvious idea went through my head. "Can SEC and Big Ten teams play against...
CHEBOYGAN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Antelope Valley Press

Big Ten gets five big tests in Week 3

This week it is the Big Ten that gets an opportunity to make a statement. The Pac-12 was in the spotlight last week, and while the conference as a whole didn’t fare well going 3-5 in nonconference games against FBS opponents, Oregon’s upset at Ohio State was a potential season-shaper.
COLLEGE SPORTS
scoringlive.com

Big first half helps No. 12 Iolani rout PAC-5

Raiders' defense tackled PAC-5's Chad Schmidt (17) in the end zone resulting a safety late in the first quarter. Iolani held the Wolfpack to 31 yards of net offense. CJ Caraang | SL. HALAWA—No. 12 Iolani scored early and often to rout PAC-5, 47-0, in an Interscholastic League of Honolulu...
FOOTBALL
sicem365.com

Big 12 expansion update, Texas & Oklahoma's exit fees, Pac-12 vs. Big 12

With the recent additions of BYU, Cincinnati, UCF and Houston to the Big 12, speculation and concerns have all but calmed for now, but it is an every day process. There is new information continuing to surface as the Big 12 is looking at its option for a "Chapter 2" with expansion and as I've reported multiple times, Memphis and Boise State are in a very good position to be the next additions to the league.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

James Franklin takes shot at SEC officials, Big Ten at once

Penn State head coach James Franklin is not mincing words when it comes to his feelings on last weekend’s officiating blunders in a 28-20 win over Auburn. During his weekly appearance on the “Penn State Coach’s Show” with Pat Chambers, Franklin took a shot at the SEC officiating crew that covered the game in Happy Valley.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Connecticut Post

No. 25 K-State at Oklahoma State in undefeated Big 12 opener

No. 25 Kansas State at Oklahoma State in a Big 12 opener matching 3-0 teams. Even after losing veteran quarterback Skylar Thompson again to an early season injury, the Wildcats have the opportunity to start 4-0 for the first time since they won their first 10 games in 2012. Will Howard, the starter in seven games as a freshman last year after Thompson was hurt, accounted for three TDs in a win at Nevada last week that got them back in the AP poll. Deuce Vaughn has five consecutive 100-yard rushing games, the longest K-State streak since 2003. Quarterback Spencer Sanders and the Cowboys are still adjusting to the offseason departures of top receiver Tylan Wallace and hard-running Chuba Hubbard, but grinded out a 21-20 win last week at Boise State for their fifth win in a row. Oklahoma State has a 41-26 series lead over K-State, but the teams have evenly split their 18 games since Big 12 play started in 1996.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WGAU

Dogs are big favorites in SEC road opener

The Georgia Bulldogs play their first SEC road game of the season tomorrow afternoon in Nashville, with a 12 o’clock kick vs the Vanderbilt Commodores. Georgia football opened as a 34.5-point favorite over Vanderbilt, per BetUS, but it’s almost a sure thing Kirby Smart could care less. Smart, in fact,...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

College football predictions Week 4: Big SEC games highlight slate

College football's wild early-season turn of unpredictability finally settled down over the weekend with only one major upset, setting up for what should be a zany Saturday involving nationally-ranked competition. Texas A&M-Arkansas and Notre Dame-Wisconsin are the only two matchups involving top 25 teams, but don't let what appears to be a light slate fool you.
COLLEGE SPORTS
cowboystatenews.com

Forcing Turnovers and Getting to the QB is Big for the Cowboy Defense

The Wyoming Cowboy defense has forced seven turnovers this season. Three of those have resulted in defensive scores in the Pokes first three games. On the flip side, the Cowboys have turned it over just twice this year. At a plus-five turnover margin through three weeks, that’s a good recipe to be 3-0. Senior cornerback Azizi Hearn says that their practice habits are carrying over into games.
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy