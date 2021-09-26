Hogs Beat Aggies
FAYETTEVILLE – Like most of the preceding nine Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Texas A&M SEC West football games, the Razorbacks seized momentum Saturday then lost it. This time they seized it back. For as key injuries mounted sidelining starting quarterback KJ Jefferson and star receiver Treylon Burks (6 catches for 167 yards including an 85-yard touchdown) and a 17-0 Arkansas lead slipped to 17-10, the nationally No. 16 resurgent Razorbacks rescued a 20-10 SEC upset over the No. 7 by AP and No. 5 by the Coaches poll Aggies at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.swark.today
