Fayetteville, AR

Hogs Prevail as Doubles Champions in Home ITF Event

By April Lovette
swark.today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, AR – The Arkansas doubles team of Alex Reco and Nico Rousset claimed the doubles title of the Legacy Bank ITF World Tour 15k in Fayetteville Saturday afternoon. The Hogs teamed up to take down the second-seeded duo of Abraham Asaba and Sekou Bangoura, 6-3, 3-6, 10-6. Reco and Rousset won four matches en route to the championship, taking down both the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds and dropping only two sets the whole tournament. In addition to the title, the duo picked up 12 ATP points as doubles champions.

