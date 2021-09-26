BGSU offering free diabetes prevention program

BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green State University will offer a free diabetes-prevention program for eligible Wood County residents beginning Friday.

PreventT2 with BGSU, hosted by the Food and Nutrition program in the College of Health and Human Services, uses curriculum approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to teach participants how to prevent Type 2 diabetes. Spots are limited and a referral from a healthcare provider is required to participate.

Groups will meet virtually on a weekly basis for the first six months, then at least once a month for the second six months. Orientation and wrap-up sessions will be held in person, and BGSU dietetic students will assist participants.

The program is supported by a $3,700 grant from the Bowling Green Community Foundation. For more information, visit BGSU.edu, call 419-372-8316, or email nutritionclinic@bgsu.edu.