Get Lost In These 10 Awesome Corn Mazes In Mississippi This Fall

By Daniella DiRienzo
 9 days ago

It’s fall, y’all! Fall brings cooler temperatures, warmer clothes, and the chance to get lost in a corn maze. When you’re looking for a family-friendly fall attraction that kids of all ages will love, you can’t go wrong with one of these mazes which are some of the best corn mazes in Mississippi. Whether you go with your family or a group of your friends, you’re in for a delightful fall afternoon trying to make your way out of these towering mazes that are filled with twists and turns and will have you second-guessing if you’re ever going to make it out!

1. Farmer Jim’s Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze, Rolling Fork

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TkvjC_0c8jV8yF00
Farmer Jim’s Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze/Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l8TtA_0c8jV8yF00
Farmer Jim’s Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze/Facebook
At Farmer Jim’s you’ll find not one, but three, corn mazes, making it perfect for the entire family. The Corn Maze and Kiddie Maze are open every Saturday and Sunday throughout the month of October, while the Haunted Maze opens each year around Halloween (dates TBA). Farmer Jim’s is located on Highway 16 just west of Rolling Fork.

2. Southern Promiseland, Kiln

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cm60h_0c8jV8yF00
Southern Promiseland Farm/Facebook
This 10-acre maze features a four-mile long design that’ll definitely keep you busy for a while. The corn maze is open Saturdays starting on October 2, 2021 and on Sundays, October 10th, 17th, and 24th. Southern Promiseland is located at 1212 Raygan Lane in Kiln.

3. Wise Family Farm, Pontotoc

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06GOhJ_0c8jV8yF00
Wise Family Farms/Facebook
Whether you’re looking for a day of family fun or a nighttime adventure, this corn maze will definitely deliver. The theme changes each year and is one of the best corn mazes in Mississippi. Wise Family Farm is located at 291 Shady Grove Road in Pontotoc.

4. Seward Farms, Lucedale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u8pCp_0c8jV8yF00
Seward Farms Maze/Facebook
Head to this farm from October 2nd through November 6th, and you’ll have the chance to navigate your way through the twists and turns that make up the 8-acre corn maze. It's the perfect activity if you're looking for things to do in fall in Mississippi. Seward Farms is located at 10836 Tanner Williams Road in Lucedale.

5. Bull Bottom Farms, Duck Hill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SPJAv_0c8jV8yF00
Bull Bottom Farms/Facebook
Holding its annual Fall Festival every weekend from the last weekend of September through the first weekend of November. Bull Bottom Farms is the place to go for some fall fun in Mississippi. The $10 admission covers all sorts of activities, including the corn maze. Bull Bottom Farms is located at 1641 Sayles Road in Duck Hill.

6. Lazy U Farm, Macon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eYJgA_0c8jV8yF00
Lazy U Farm/Facebook
Every fall, this quaint farm comes to life with a pumpkin patch, hayrides, and corn maze perfect for people of all ages. Lazy U Farm is located at 5572 Elon Road in Macon.

7. Country Pumpkins, Caledonia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lt1Sj_0c8jV8yF00
Country Pumpkins/Facebook
(Editor's Note: Country Pumpkins is permanently closed.)

It’s obvious that this is the place to go for pumpkins, but that’s not all it has to offer. From September 17th – November 6th, Country Pumpkins has all sorts of seasonal activities going on, which of course include a puzzling corn maze. Country Pumpkins is located at 860 Spruill Road in Caledonia.

8. Lazy Acres Plantation, Chunky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HNASt_0c8jV8yF00
Lazy Acres Plantation LLC/Facebook
At Lazy Acres, dozens of seasonal activities, shows, and special events are held on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, from September 25th throughout the month of October, and that includes the plantation’s themed corn maze. Lazy Acres is located at 596 Lazy Acres Road in Chunky.

9. Brownlee Farms, Red Banks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ykP6L_0c8jV8yF00
brownleefarms.com
(Editor's Note: Brownlee Farms is no longer hosting a corn maze.)

Head to this farm any weekend between October 15th and 30th for some affordable fall fun. The $10 admission includes a hay ride, visit to the pumpkin patch, pumpkin of your choice, and access to the winding 5-acre maze. Brownlee Farms is located at 314 Skating Rink Road in Red Banks.

10. Mitchell Farms, Collins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XpOYk_0c8jV8yF00
Mitchell Farms/Facebook
Last on out list of the best corn mazes in Mississippi is Mitchel Farms. With only one way in and one way out, this six-acre maze will definitely test your navigational skills. Open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from September 25th until November 7th, the farm charges a $15 admission fee, which includes access to the corn maze as well as a wagon ride tour of the farm and a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch. Mitchell Farms is located at 650 Leaf River Church Road in Collins.

How many of the best corn mazes in Mississippi have you been to? Are you planning on going to any this year? Let us know in the comments below!

And if you’re looking for fall fun in a more relaxing form and for things to do in fall in Mississippi, be sure to check out “10 Country Roads In Mississippi That Are Pure Bliss In The Fall.”

The post Get Lost In These 10 Awesome Corn Mazes In Mississippi This Fall appeared first on Only In Your State .

