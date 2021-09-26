Public invited to participate in ‘Zombie Run’ in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The United Prevention Coalition of Lewis County will be hosting their 2nd Annual Zombie Fun Run and Trunk or Treat event on October 2. The unique event will take place at the Lewis County Fairgrounds, with registration beginning at 8 a.m., runners beginning at 9 a.m., and walkers starting at 9:15 a.m. The event will feature youth ages 11 to 17 with zombie makeup chasing runners and walkers in an attempt to take the participant’s flags deeming them “dead.” Those walking or running will be required to register with a $25 fee the morning of the run, however, the youth can participate as zombies at no charge.