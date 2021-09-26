Grading the Hokies: Virginia Tech vs. West Virginia
Quarterbacks: B- Braxton Burmeister started the game off looking comfortable and efficient. He completed his first seven passing attempts and looked sharp despite the offense not being able to string many plays together. Burmeister passed for 223 yards and two touchdowns, both season highs for him. He also made impressive plays on the ground. Late in the fourth quarter on third down and 24, Burmeister scrambled for 25 yards to save the drive and set up an eventual Virginia Tech touchdown to keep hopes of a comeback alive.www.collegiatetimes.com
