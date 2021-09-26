CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Grading the Hokies: Virginia Tech vs. West Virginia

By Steven Rowen and Logan Macdonald, sports staff writers
Collegiate Times
 5 days ago

Quarterbacks: B- Braxton Burmeister started the game off looking comfortable and efficient. He completed his first seven passing attempts and looked sharp despite the offense not being able to string many plays together. Burmeister passed for 223 yards and two touchdowns, both season highs for him. He also made impressive plays on the ground. Late in the fourth quarter on third down and 24, Burmeister scrambled for 25 yards to save the drive and set up an eventual Virginia Tech touchdown to keep hopes of a comeback alive.

www.collegiatetimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
West Virginia State
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hokies#Grading#American Football#Mountaineers
Collegiate Times

Virginia Tech volleyball taken down by No. 18 Georgia Tech

Virginia Tech (9–5, 0–2 ACC) was beaten in straight sets 3–0 by in-conference opponent Georgia Tech (11–1, 2–0 ACC) on Sunday in Blacksburg. Things looked promising for the Hokies as the match heated up, with Tech leading 9–3 during the first set. The Yellow Jackets decided that they were not going to allow that trend to continue and started their comeback, going up 15–14. The Hokies were unable to fight back from the deficit and the Yellow Jackets took the first set 25–17.
GEORGIA STATE
The Oregonian

West Virginia vs Virginia Tech Hokies football free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch online (9/18/21)

The No. 15 ranked Virginia Tech Hokies (2-0) continue to impress, but face one of their biggest tests of the season when they go on the road to face an in-state rival and capable foe in the West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) in Week 3 of the college football season. This unpredictable rivalry game kicks off on Saturday, September 18 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET from Milan Puskar Stadium with a live TV broadcast on FS1.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Tech Talk Live Notes: Recapping West Virginia, Looking Ahead To Richmond

Well, it didn’t help. It wasn’t just that Silas was down, it was that Parker Clements didn’t make the trip. He got rolled up in practice and didn’t get to practice so we were down two right tackles. And then we had to shuffle some things around and do all that kind of stuff, but that’s part of it. Those things happen and you’ve got to find ways to piece things together and find a way to get the job done. Nobody really cares, you’ve got to find a way to get the job done. We were really close to finding a way to get it done and just came up a little bit short.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
College Football News

Virginia Tech vs Richmond Prediction, Game Preview

Virginia Tech vs Richmond prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25. Record: Richmond (2-1), Virginia Tech (2-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – All of the CFN Fearless Predictions. Virginia Tech vs Richmond Game Preview. Why Richmond Will Win. The Spiders are going...
BLACKSBURG, VA
smokingmusket.com

How to watch the West Virginia Mountaineers battle Virginia Tech for the Black Diamond Trophy on Saturday

How to Watch the West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Virginia Tech Hokies. Location: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia. Online Streaming: Fox Sports with a valid cable subscription. Cord Cutters: Mountaineer fans can catch all the action on fuboTV. fuboTV is an over-the-top streaming service that carries all...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To What Michael Wilbon Said

During a recent edition of ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption, show co-host Michael Wilbon went off on Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin when asked to make his pick for Saturday’s Alabama-Ole Miss game. Wilbon didn’t take much time to analyze the matchup itself, and instead went with Alabama (the double-digit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
techlunchpail.com

Three Offensive Takeaways From Virginia Tech's 27-21 Loss to West Virginia

Virginia Tech's offense was a mess as the Hokies fell at West Virginia 27-21 with plenty of problems, some of which have easy solutions and others that either don't have easy fixes or fixes that don't seem likely to actually be put in place. There were also some positives as well so here's my offensive takeaways from the Hokies' loss in Morgantown.
COLLEGE SPORTS
smokingmusket.com

The Sober Mid-Week Stats Review: Taking a look at the numbers behind West Virginia’s win over Virginia Tech

There’s an ever-increasing amount of numbers you can crunch to analyze a football game. These numbers can help tell detailed stories of where the game was won or lost, help coaches optimize decision making, and help evaluate plays that don’t show up on the stat sheet. I love diving into analytics, but the only numbers that really matter on Saturday are on the scoreboard. Al Davis said it best, “Just Win Baby.” I’ll take an ugly, inefficient, and sloppy win over a pretty loss every single week. In the biggest game of Neal Brown’s tenure at West Virginia, the Mountaineers found a way to win, and despite squandering a big lead and almost throwing the game away in the winding minutes, this win should be celebrated with no caveats. We just beat a top-15 regional rival in front of a sold-out home crowd and brought the Black Diamond trophy back home for the first time in over 6,000 days. Winning this game trumps the slopiness for me. Okay, that’s my preface, now let’s talk numbers.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy