Recall alert: Nestlé recalls frozen DiGiorno pepperoni pizza over misbranding

WASHINGTON — Nestlé USA, Inc. is recalling a limited amount of DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza because of potential mislabeling and undeclared soy, a known allergen.

In a news release Saturday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said textured soy protein was not declared on the product label.

Nestle, based in Schaumburg, Illinois, is recalling approximately 27,872 pounds of the frozen pizza, the USDA said in its release. The company said in a news release that the mislabeled pizzas in question were actually DiGiorno Three Meat Crispy Pan Crust Pizza, which contains soy in the beef topping and sausage crumbles.

The pizza products were produced on June 30, 2021, according to the USDA. The following products are subject to recall.

26-ounce carton containing “DIGIORNO PEPPERONI CRISPY PAN CRUST” with lot code 1181510721 and “Best Buy” date of MAR2022 on the label.

The products recalled bear establishment number “EST. 1682A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. Establishment 1682A is Nation Pizza Products Limited, which is owned by Nestle. These items were shipped to retail locations and distribution centers nationwide.

The problem was discovered after Nestle received a consumer complaint that a three-meat pizza was in a carton labeled as pepperoni, Nestle said in its news release.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumers eating the pizza, the USDA stated.

Consumers who have purchased these products are advised not to eat them, the agency said. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

“The quality, safety and integrity of Nestlé USA and DiGiorno products remain our number one priority,” the company said in a statement. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers.”

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Bonita Cleveland, Nestle’s consumer services manager, 800-681-1676 or bonita.cleveland@us.nestle.com.

