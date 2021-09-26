BATTLE RATTLE 5K RUN SET FOR OCTOBER

Join us and others in our community for a 5K Run/Walk event as we gather to support and assist our veterans! Lutheran Military Veterans & Families Ministries (LMVFM) provides free care and counseling to our military Veterans, contractors and their families, no matter how long they served, where they served, or in what branch of the military they served. We are local non-profit and do not accepting government funding, allowing us to keep Christ at the center of our services and care.