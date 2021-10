On Thursday, Sept. 2, the Mercyhurst Men’s Soccer team had their first game of the season. The game was the first of the season to be played at home on the Mercyhurst Soccer field. At 2 pm, the Lakers faced West Liberty University in the first of their four non-conference matches of the season. Two of their other non-conference games will take place before their regular season starts in the PSAC (Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.) The Lakers lost their first game this season to the Hilltoppers with a final score of 3-1.

ERIE, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO