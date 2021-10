Cliff Premer is preparing to open his second Pet Supplies Plus store, though it has been challenging on a couple of fronts. When he first opened near 21st and Rock Road in 2017, Premer’s plan was to open a second store within three years. However, he said his store is neither the size of a big box store nor of a small restaurant, so space was hard to find.

WICHITA, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO