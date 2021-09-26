Google promotes the 5G Pixel 6 series with a full-page magazine ad
We expect to see Google officially unwrap the new Pixel 6 series next month and the marketing blitz has already begun. We've shown you billboards promoting both the standard Pixel 6 and the premium Pixel 6 Pro and now a full-page magazine ad for the phones was spotted in The New Yorker by Rich Brome who posted the ad on Twitter. The ad includes some of the photography used on the billboards which were snapped by David Urbanke for his first ad campaign.www.phonearena.com
