Dominican national sentenced for trafficking fentanyl, health care fraud, ID theft, misuse of a Social Security number

By Ken Paiva
fallriverreporter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Dominican national who operated a drug stash house and arranged for the sale of fentanyl on multiple occasions, and who used the stolen identity and Social Security number of another person to gain Rhode Island Medicaid benefits and Rhode Island driver’s licenses and permits, was sentenced Friday to seven years in federal prison, announced Acting United States Attorney Richard B. Myrus.

fallriverreporter.com

newbedfordguide.com

Dominican national living in Massachusetts deported 4 times, sentenced to prison for identity fraud

A Dominican national was sentenced today in federal court in Worcester on identity fraud charges and illegal reentry after deportation. Pedro Wilson Hernandez-Castillo, 49, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to seven years in prison. Hernandez-Castillo will be subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence. On June 9, 2021, Hernandez-Castillo pleaded guilty to false representation of a Social Security number, aggravated identity theft and unlawful reentry of a deported alien.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wymt.com

National Health Care Fraud Enforcement Action results in over $1.4 billion in losses

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Department of Justice announced Friday that there are criminal charges against 138 defendants, including 42 doctors, nurses and other medical professionals. These charges stretch to 31 federal districts across the country in multiple healthcare fraud schemes. These schemes resulted in approximately $1.4 billion in alleged losses.
CHARLESTON, WV
L'Observateur

Two Plead Guilty to Health Care Fraud Scheme

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced DONALD PETER AUZINE (“AUZINE”) And BONNIE JEAN LAWLESS DIAZ (“DIAZ”) have each pled guilty in federal court relating to their roles in a health care fraud conspiracy. Auzine, age 51, a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, pled guilty on September 23,...
SLIDELL, LA
Shore News Network

Ocoee Man Sentenced To More Than Six Years In Federal Prison For Identity Theft And Wire Fraud Scheme Targeting Elected Officials In Florida

Orlando, FL – U.S. District Judge Gregory A. Presnell has sentenced Michael T. Watters (51, Ocoee) to six years and five months in federal prison for aggravated identity theft and wire fraud. Watters had pleaded guilty on July 12, 2021. According to court documents, Watters created approximately 35 counterfeit driver...
FLORIDA STATE
Chronicle

Washington Man, 74, Sentenced for Tapping Social Security Account of Missing Brother

An Olalla man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for collecting the Social Security benefits of a brother who disappeared after visiting him. Chris Harvey Sayler, 74, collected at least $388,000 over the last 20 years, using the identity of his brother, Jarvis, who was last seen after living briefly with Chris Sayler in the Vancouver, Washington area in 1988, according to federal prosecutors.
OLALLA, WA
WestfairOnline

Shelton doctor arrested on health care fraud charges

Shelton doctor David Ciancimino has been arrested on a federal criminal complaint charging him with health care fraud and controlled substances offenses related to the illegal distribution of prescription medication. Ciancimino is a sole practitioner focused on providing psychiatry and neurology/psychiatry treatments. According to the charges brought against him, Ciancimino...
SHELTON, CT
Shore News Network

Dominican National Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

BOSTON – A Dominican national previously deported pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy. Jose Perez Felix, a/k/a “Eugenio Piedraita-Rivera,” “Roberto Patricio Ramirez,” “Grande,” 43, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, 400 grams or more of fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base, oxycodone and marijuana and one count of distribution of heroin. U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton scheduled sentencing for Feb. 8, 2022. Perez Felix was charged in May 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
yoursun.com

Drug dealer sentenced in fentanyl death

SARASOTA — A drug dealer who joked with sheriff's deputies that he deserved a community service award because "like, all of my people are still alive, you know," has been sentenced to 9.9 years in prison in the overdose death of a 58-year-old woman. Bernard Mullen was convicted of manslaughter...
SARASOTA, FL
wsgw.com

Justice Dept charges 138 people with health care fraud

The Justice Department announced Friday that it’s charging 138 people for their involvement in telemedicine schemes and other health care fraud across the country that may have incurred over $1.4 billion in losses. Telemedicine, opioid prescriptions, patient information, federally-allocated provider reliefs funds and sober home initiatives were abused and used...
LAW

