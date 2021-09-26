Dominican national sentenced for trafficking fentanyl, health care fraud, ID theft, misuse of a Social Security number
A Dominican national who operated a drug stash house and arranged for the sale of fentanyl on multiple occasions, and who used the stolen identity and Social Security number of another person to gain Rhode Island Medicaid benefits and Rhode Island driver’s licenses and permits, was sentenced Friday to seven years in federal prison, announced Acting United States Attorney Richard B. Myrus.fallriverreporter.com
