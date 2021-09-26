Dominican national sentenced for trafficking fentanyl, health care fraud, ID theft, misuse of a Social Security number

An Olalla man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for collecting the Social Security benefits of a brother who disappeared after visiting him. Chris Harvey Sayler, 74, collected at least $388,000 over the last 20 years, using the identity of his brother, Jarvis, who was last seen after living briefly with Chris Sayler in the Vancouver, Washington area in 1988, according to federal prosecutors.

OLALLA, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO