Sources: Kansas City Chiefs rule DE Frank Clark out, optimistic DE Chris Jones will play
Kansas City Chiefs starting defensive end Frank Clark is out for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a hamstring injury, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Clark strained his hamstring in practice on Thursday and was listed as doubtful to play. Coach Andy Reid said it was a separate hamstring injury from the one that kept Clark out for Kansas City's regular-season opener.www.chatsports.com
