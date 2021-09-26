CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sources: Kansas City Chiefs rule DE Frank Clark out, optimistic DE Chris Jones will play

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas City Chiefs starting defensive end Frank Clark is out for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a hamstring injury, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Clark strained his hamstring in practice on Thursday and was listed as doubtful to play. Coach Andy Reid said it was a separate hamstring injury from the one that kept Clark out for Kansas City's regular-season opener.

