Chiefs vs. Chargers: First half discussion

An exciting first half of “Sunday Night Football” between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens is in the books, with the good guys leading 21-17 at the break. This game got off to a quick start for both teams, with plenty of action and scoring in the first quarter. Things settled down a bit for both teams as we got into the second quarter. The Chiefs get the ball at the half, but this has the makings of a slugfest down to the very last possession. It may just come down to which team is plays the most mistake-free football in the second half.

