KC Chiefs vs. Chargers: AA writers make their predictions for Week 3

On a day in which the K.C. Chiefs defense was hoping to show some signs of life after recent efforts, no one would have believed it would be the offense who let the team down. The Chiefs and Chargers came into the afternoon with a recent loss and the hopes of not turning it into a losing streak (and a spot at the bottom of the AFC West basement). With Patrick Mahomes at the helm, the Chiefs felt good about their chances and their star quarterback looked great early. However, turnovers would soon become the story of this game and it stayed that way through four quarters.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO