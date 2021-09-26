CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

KC Chiefs vs. Chargers: AA writers make their predictions for Week 3

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s going to be a very long week ahead for either the K.C. Chiefs or Los Angeles Chargers,. As both teams prepare to face off against one another on Sunday afternoon, the reality is that one will move on with an important divisional win. The other will sit and lick their wounds in the basement of the AFC West knowing every single division rival is already ahead of them by one or potentially even two games.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Chiefs vs. Chargers: Joey Bosa might be a question mark for Week 3

The Los Angeles Chargers might be without their best pass rusher on Sunday when they take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. At least that’s how things are trending with Joey Bosa unable to participate in any practice sessions this week due to a foot/ankle injury.
NFL
USA Today

Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Chargers, Week 3

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Things are mostly status quo for Kansas City, while Los Angeles has one player returning to full participation. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*
NFL
USA Today

Chiefs vs. Chargers Week 3: How to watch, listen and stream online

We’re onto Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season, and this time the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Los Angeles Chargers at home. It’s the first AFC West game of the season for both of these two teams and the outcome will determine the last-place team. Will the Chiefs get back in the win column after a Week 2 loss to the Ravens? Will the Chargers prove that they’re finally on the same level as Kansas City? Be sure to tune into the game on Sunday to find out.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kc Chiefs#Ravens#Cowboys#American Football#The K C Chiefs#Los Angeles Chargers#The Chiefs And Chargers
chatsports.com

KC Chiefs Game Today: Chargers vs Chiefs injury report, schedule, live Stream, TV channel and betting preview for Week 3 NFL game

Just like everyone anticipated, the L.A. Chargers and K.C. Chiefs are meeting for the chance to occupy the very bottom of the AFC West in Week 3. What a topsy-turvy season it has been so far for all teams involved in the AFC West. The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos are sitting on top, tied at 2-0 apiece. The Chargers and Chiefs are both 1-1, but someone has to lose (unless, of course, they tie), so that means either the Bolts or Chiefs are going to be in last place after Week 3. Sad to say.
NFL
Kansas City Star

Chargers rally to beat turnover-prone Chiefs 30-24 in KC

The Chargers had just turned the Kansas City Chiefs over for the fourth time Sunday. Los Angeles coach Brandon Staley was left with a crucial fourth-down call with less than a minute left in a tie game. Send out his kicker for a 48-yard field goal, even though Tristan Vizcaino...
NFL
chatsports.com

KC Chiefs vs. Chargers: Frank Clark, Charvarius Ward inactive

The K.C. Chiefs defense came into Sunday afternoon with serious questions on the defense, both in terms of recent performances and injury concerns. Now it looks like some of those questions found unfortunate answers. The Chiefs announced their inactive players for the game, and the team will be missing a...
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Key Matchups: Chiefs Vs Chargers

This Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers will be meeting up for a highly anticipated AFC West division matchup. It will be the first game of that type for both teams. So far, each team has gone 1-1 in their first two games. Both are also looking to rebound following one-score losses last week. As we will mention in today’s key matchup piece, both offenses can score at will. The defense who stiffens up will likely help lead their team to a 2-1 record.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

KC Chiefs vs. Chargers: Justin Herbert throws four touchdowns in road victory

On a day in which the K.C. Chiefs defense was hoping to show some signs of life after recent efforts, no one would have believed it would be the offense who let the team down. The Chiefs and Chargers came into the afternoon with a recent loss and the hopes of not turning it into a losing streak (and a spot at the bottom of the AFC West basement). With Patrick Mahomes at the helm, the Chiefs felt good about their chances and their star quarterback looked great early. However, turnovers would soon become the story of this game and it stayed that way through four quarters.
NFL
chiefs.com

How to Watch and Listen | Week 3: Chiefs vs. Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to bounce back on Sunday afternoon as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Here's how to catch the game. GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. TV Coverage. CBS. Play-by-Play: Jim Nantz. Analyst: Tony Romo.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy