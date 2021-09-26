CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall, TX

Rockwall Art League Fine Art Show and Sale Oct. 15-17

By Laurie Huff
 5 days ago
October 15th-17th, at the Rockwall Golf & Athletic Club2600 Champions Dr, Rockwall, TX 75087. The Rockwall Art League Fine Art Show & Sale is one of the signature events of the year. It celebrates contemporary art in a variety of mediums. Now more than 20 years since its inception, the show continues to showcase regional artists and provide art collectors a wonderful venue to purchase art for their homes and businesses. https://www.rockwallartleague.org/general-6.

Related
DFW Community News

The Voices of Flower Mound Presents "That 70's Show"

We're BACK!! Last April, VFM resumed rehearsals and we're really excited to be presenting the rescheduled "That 70's Show". Please join us in your vintage 70s outfits for an entertaining experience of melody and fun inspired by a simpler, more carefree age. We're changing the format slightly this time. We'll still be hosted by Lamb of God Lutheran, but we'll have an evening concert on Sat, Oct 2, at 7pm, and repeat it again on Sun, Oct 3, at 2pm. Your admission is not to a specific concert, so feel free to come to whichever one fits your schedule best. We're hoping this arrangement will offer an alternate option for those with calendar conflicts, help accommodate anyone who prefers not to be out in nighttime traffic, plus it should provide the audiences more flexibility for social distancing, etc. As usual, you can get tickets at the door, or buy them in advance from any choir member or on our website at https://www.voicesofflowermound.com/that-70s-show.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
DFW Community News

Plano Music House now offering lessons in instruments, production

Plano Music House opened Sept. 28 in the Prairie Creek Village development at 3047 W. 15th St., Plano. The music school offers classes in piano, guitar, drums, violin, viola, cello, voice, music composition and music production for students as young as age 5. The business is operating with a limited weekly schedule, though potential students can schedule a tour of the studio through the Plano Music House website. 469-443-8694. www.planomusichouse.com.
PLANO, TX
DFW Community News

Get Ready for Day Break Camp Mania

October is here, and that means CISD Staff Development is coming up. Wondering how to keep your kids engaged in a fun and educational manner, look no further than Day Break Camp Mania! Camp Mania is one of our most beloved youth programs for long school breaks during the summer, winter, and spring holidays. However, our Day Break Camp Mania program offers Southlake kiddos structured and free-play where the kids are number one!
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
