Gregory’s Web for September 26, 2021

The passage of time cures many things and makes sharpened disagreements more civilized in retrospect.

The news last week that Williamson attorney and former Mingo legislator Justin Marcum might lose his law license for six months brought back thoughts of those days — less than a decade ago — when sides were clearly drawn and Team Mingo was at the height of power in Williamson.

From a personal standpoint, I always liked former Delegate Marcum. He was friendly, hard-driven and dedicated to his causes. Lunch or dinner with Marcum was always a good time. It likely still is.

Those who are unaware of Marcum’s legal problems can go back and check this week’s story on this website. I won’t rehash the details here. He’s had enough negative publicity.

Most disturbing in the possible disciplinary news about Marcum is that he developed a “pill problem.” He’s not the only person in southern West Virginia that happened to nor will he be the last.

A tribute to the ex-legislator is that even those who want to discipline him believe he is genuinely rehabilitated. He checked himself in for professional help and apparently took it seriously. All believe he is now drug free.

Even the remnants of the old Team Mingo are basically now gone from the Mingo courthouse. Aside from the circuit judge, sheriff and assessor, it would be hard to attach current elected officials to corrupt Judge Michael Thornsbury and Team Mingo. And even they seem to now maintain a reasonable distance.

The entire atmosphere at the courthouse has changed over these past six or seven years. One does not feel as if Big Brother (or Judge Thornsbury) is monitoring one’s every move when he or she walks through the door. No longer do court “marshals” ask to see your first child’s birth certificate before entering the building nor do they ask why you have the nerve to walk into a public building.

From the judicial standpoint, I believe Circuit Judge Mika Thompson still makes political rather than legal decisions from the bench. I think the record in the Dawson Isom case will show that to be true, if nothing else does.

I’ve commented that the biggest difference between Judges Thompson and Thornsbury is that she’ll smile while putting the screws to you where he frowned.

Team Mingo or not, there are an unusual number of cases in this county where justice never prevails. That’s clearly true with the Isom case and the shooting death of Sheriff Eugene Crum. Certainly in the Isom case, Thompson did all she could to thwart justice.

But I digress in my recollection of times gone by. From the supreme court record, it seems to me that Justin Marcum has set himself as the gold standard for recovering addicts. He has suffered personal and professional humiliation for his misdeeds. He has straightened out his life and is now a productive member of society.

Seasoned court experts tell me there’s no way he’s going to escape losing his license for six months “to make an example of him.”

Why not, instead, show compassion and gratitude toward one who has broken the bonds of the Southern West Virginia drug hell hole? Why not hold him up as an example of what one can accomplish if determined to do so?

On this one, I’m cheering for the man who has crawled back to respectability and now stands tall. Let him practice law and be a role model for others.

Marcum was clearly identified with Team Mingo in its glory days. And I was an outspoken Team Mingo critic.

But, as mentioned earlier, time dulls the edge of the sword for most of us. I’m pulling for Marcum.

* * * * * *

Everyone wondered why Marcum aborted a State Senate campaign after serving successfully as a representative of the 20th Delegate District.

It seemed that one day he was running hard for the Senate and the next day he simply withdrew. He cited the usual personal issues and said his growing law practice prohibited the run. Nearly everyone scratched their heads.

Now maybe we can understand …

* * * * * *

At last word, the Supreme Court had still not decided what to do with Ernest Sammons’ petition for a Writ in the naming of a new Mingo County commissioner.

The longer they wait, perhaps, the more moot they can say the matter is.

* * * * * *

Can something be “more moot”?

* * * * * *

Kanawha County Republican Delegate Moore Capito continues to play games with his 2022 election prospects.

After promising “big news” at a kickoff fundraiser at The Greenbrier Resort, he still has delivered none.

Now, he continues raising funds without divulging what he’s running for. He can legally do that, of course, but the obvious wisdom of not knowing what you’re running for just four months before the filing period may not underscore decisiveness on the part of the candidate.

It is obvious that Capito is raising funds as a state not federal candidate. Thus, he likely is not running for Congress.

I think it’s clear Capito wants to run for a different office but has trouble pulling the trigger.

Perhaps he’ll actually have “big news” before the filing deadline in January.

* * * * * *

Republican Delegate Joshua Higginbotham is one of the hardest working legislators around.

As Vice-chair of the House Education Committee, he’s charged with overseeing a study of state education laws for the current legislature.

In the end, leadership wants to rid the state of redundant and outdated legislation that handicaps teachers. At least that’s their stated goal. Higginbotham is the right man for that job, with his attention to detail and work ethic.

He’s scheduled a Town Hall meeting for this week to gather public input on the subject.

Like the Marcum issue, this website has a story about the Town Hall for those interested.

* * * * * *

While some such as Allen Whitt, president of the Family Policy Council, criticize Higginbotham as not a true conservative, he sure sounds like one on education and other issues. His voting record is clearly right of center.

Of course, Whitt is one of those pious Christians who never sins in thought, word or deed and expects others to live up to his standards.

West Virginia’s beloved Republican U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito is not conservative enough for Whitt, leading him to challenge her in the 2020 primary.

I can truthfully report that he didn’t win.

Whitt was wrong about Capito and he’s wrong about Higginbotham.

* * * * * *

The word is that Higginbotham may run for State Senate in 2022. But, then, there are rumors that just about everybody is running for State Senate in 2022.

* * * * * *

Speaking of rumors, has anyone actually seen former Delegate Josh Barker lately? He seems to be very low key these days.

The strong rumor in Madison is that Barker will file for Boone Circuit Clerk in January.

Barker, a Republican, might capitalize on disgust by some Boone Countians as to how the appointed replacement for longtime Clerk Sue Ann Zickefoose was handled.

Those unhappy say Anita Perdue was selected to complete Democrat Zickefoose’s unexpired term under cloak of public darkness.

Some complain that applications for the job were not solicited by the County Commission, who appointed Perdue. Others say they were not even aware Zickefoose was resigning before they heard that Perdue had been appointed.

The handling of that situation has left a bitter taste in some mouths. Barker will be a serious contender when he surfaces.

* * * * * *

An interesting development in the administration of state Republican Party Chair Mark Harris is that, according to his handpicked Executive Director, Harris does not respond to media inquiries.

Likewise, Harris doesn’t answer requests for information from fellow Republicans.

At this point, it’s not clear exactly what Harris DOES handle for the GOP. Certainly not public relations.

This is the same Dr. Harris who instructed his goons to keep 50-year Mingo County Republican Ernest Sammons and me out of the executive committee’s summer meeting in Bridgeport.

Those of Harris’ persuasion often remind us that “God works in mysterious ways.” Amazingly enough, according to Harris, the Bridgeport meeting room just reached Covid capacity when Sammons and I walked in. The guards HAD to keep us out.

Harris, who is not only a non-practicing medical doctor but a minister as well, already proved he can lie with the best of them. He looked me in the eye on the capitol grounds and said he’d let me know the procedure to be used in hiring the ED. The Virginia Republican Party reject has now been ED here for months and I still haven’t heard from Harris.

Well, actually I have heard from the Chair through others who tell me what he says to them about me. But that should not count.

It’s fascinating that Harris doesn’t want any Inspector General investigation of leadership’s role in the sexual abuse of at least 72 senior veterans at Beckley Veterans Administration Medical Center, where he was chief of staff.

He apparently doesn’t want reporters at committee business meetings and really doesn’t want the names and contact information for committee members made public.

Then he diverts media and intraparty inquiries to his ED. The obvious question is, what does Mark Harris have to hide? And what may some self-righteous executive committee members be helping him hide?

If Harris did nothing wrong at the VA Medical Center, he should welcome a thorough investigation to clear his name of any suspicion.

Every time any media does a story that mentions Harris and the GOP, they include references to his former job at the VAMC and the abused veterans. That cannot possibly be good for the state Republican party.

* * * * * *

By the way, Third District Congresswoman Carol Miller told me she agrees with fellow Republican U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, who has called for an Inspector General investigation of the VA leadership at Beckley.

So why not look into it if there’s nothing to hide?

* * * * * *

If I ever got to ask Harris a question, the first one would be, “have you made some sort of deal with prosecutors that includes agreeing to not practice medicine?”

See. We could clear up all these nasty rumors quickly. If there’s nothing to them, why not talk? If Harris says, “no,” I’ll dutifully report it.

* * * * * *

Interestingly, the Family Policy Council’s Whitt, who I thought preferred open governments, supported Harris’ decision to exclude Sammons and me from the Bridgeport business meeting.

Thus, he and his group apparently stand for secrecy in the conduct of what should be public business. Keep discussions “in the family,” I guess.

* * * * * *

Governor Justice can take time from battling the surge in Covid cases to express his disgust at “vile” Greenbrier County School Board members who refuse to hire him as boys basketball coach. He’s disgusted; WE should be.

He embarrasses the state with his personal tirades and our supermajority GOP legislature compounds the damage by acting as though they have lost their voices.

It’s probably been nice to get whatever you want just as you want it for at least five years. Nice for Justice, that is.

Ron Gregory is a regular political columnist and reporter for lootpress.com. Contact him at 304-533-5185; ronjgregory@gmail.com; or PO Box 20297, Charleston, WV 25362.