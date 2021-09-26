PlayStation Plus Games for October 2021 Reportedly Leaked - News
The PlayStation Plus games for October 2021 have reportedly leaked online by Dealabs who has revealed the PlayStation Plus games ahead of the official announcement before. The October 2021 PlayStation Plus games, according to the leak, will be Hell Let Loose for the PlayStation 5, and Mortal Kombat X and PGA Tour 2K21 for the PlayStation 4. The PS4 games are also playable on the PS5 via backward compatibility.www.vgchartz.com
