Dumplings of various flavors

By Faisal Rafiq
velillum.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no one in the world who doesn’t know or doesn’t like to eat dumplings. There are very few delicious and varied foods like this. By dumplings we mean Chinese purvara ball-shaped food but it has many names, forms and tastes. There are dumplings in the cuisine of almost every country in the world. Even in our country! What, are you surprised to hear? Our favorite puli and steamed cake is a kind of dumpling. Today is September 26, World Dumpling Day. Let’s find out today the history of this delicious food.

