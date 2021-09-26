CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth’s Oktoberfest Had a Little Bit of Everything, Especially Dachshunds

By Story, Photos by Madison Simmons
 6 days ago
Dirndls, drinks, and dachshunds abounded at the seventh annual Oktoberfest Fort Worth. The festival at Panther Island Pavilion began Thursday and ran until last night. Yesterday afternoon, the dachshund parade and following race drew hundreds of spectators. This adorable event involved dachshund owners dressing up their pooches and parading them around. And racing them.

