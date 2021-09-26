Fort Worth’s Oktoberfest Had a Little Bit of Everything, Especially Dachshunds

We're BACK!! Last April, VFM resumed rehearsals and we're really excited to be presenting the rescheduled "That 70's Show". Please join us in your vintage 70s outfits for an entertaining experience of melody and fun inspired by a simpler, more carefree age. We're changing the format slightly this time. We'll still be hosted by Lamb of God Lutheran, but we'll have an evening concert on Sat, Oct 2, at 7pm, and repeat it again on Sun, Oct 3, at 2pm. Your admission is not to a specific concert, so feel free to come to whichever one fits your schedule best. We're hoping this arrangement will offer an alternate option for those with calendar conflicts, help accommodate anyone who prefers not to be out in nighttime traffic, plus it should provide the audiences more flexibility for social distancing, etc. As usual, you can get tickets at the door, or buy them in advance from any choir member or on our website at https://www.voicesofflowermound.com/that-70s-show.

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO