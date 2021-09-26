CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking for a healthier pancake recipe

Cover picture for the articleI periodically get a craving for pancakes. I tried the following recipe:. 1 scoop protein powder (I had none so used 1/4 cup regular pancake mix) This ended up being lower calorie than my usual breakfast and more protein, so I like that aspect. My pancakes came out thin, more like crepes. Perhaps the splash of milk watered down the batter and can be omitted? And the taste was decent but I'd like to try some other recipes.

