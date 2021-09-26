CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Di Filippo Reviews The Scholars of the Night by John M. Ford

 5 days ago

The Scholars of the Night , John M. Ford (Tor 978-1250269171, 256pp, $18.99) September 2021. While we all eagerly await the heretofore-unseen last novel by John M. Ford, Aspects, due in April of next year, we will have to quench our desires for all things Fordian with the various reprints that are tilling the soil for that harvest. We earlier got The Dragon Waiting (my review here) which had gone 18 years between editions. Now comes The Scholars of the Night, which last saw print 32 years ago!

Adrienne Martini Reviews Destroyer of Light by Jennifer Marie Brissett

Destroyer of Light , Jennifer Marie Brissett (Tor 978-1-250-26865-5, $25.99, 304pp, hc) October 2021. Jennifer Marie Brissett’s Destroyer of Light is a book that sneaks up on you. If you can make it through the disorienting (somewhat intentionally because there is a lot of world building to do) first couple dozen pages, the reward is vast. Brissett has built a story that the 21st century needs, while never forgetting its roots in the Afrofuturism of a previous generation.
Gary K. Wolfe Reviews A Spindle Splintered by Alix E. Harrow

There are two reasons why fairytale retellings and adaptations have remained consistently popular for centuries: one is that these old tales are deeply beloved, and the other is that they aren’t – or that they could use some serious fixing. Alix E. Harrow, or at least the narrator of her novella A Spindle Splintered, evidently falls into the latter category. She begins by telling us that ‘‘Sleeping Beauty is pretty much the worst fairy tale, any way you slice it. It’s aimless and amoral and chauvinist as shit.’’ That narrator has good reasons for feeling somewhat bitter about a princess whose chief skill is being unconscious: Zinnia (or Zin) Gray is dying, the victim of a rare genetic condition called Generalized Roseville Malady, named after her town in Ohio and caused by some sort of corporate environmental malfeasance. No one with the condition has lived to be 22, and the story opens on Zinnia’s 21st birthday. While that inevitably generates a sense of urgency, it also feels like a pretty arbitrary setup for a tale which is largely critical of the arbitrary rules of fairy tales. Feeling the pressure of time, Zinnia not only finished high school early, but has completed a college degree in folklore, which gives her a useful dual perspective on what’s about to happen to her.
New Books: 28 September 2021

(Tor 978-1-250-78906-8, $25.99, 384pp, formats: hardcover, ebook, audio, September 28, 2021) In order to escape damnation, Shizuka Satomi makes a deal with the devil. She must entice seven other violin prodigies to trade their souls for success. She finds a young transgender runaway to be her seventh, but also develops a crush on a starship captain who might offer some other hope.
Gary K. Wolfe Reviews The Escapement by Lavie Tidhar

The Escapement , Lavie Tidhar (Tachyon 978-1-61696-327-9, $16.95, 256pp, tp) September 2021. In the most exuberant sense of the word, Lavie Tidhar is something of a literary magpie, borrowing from – and celebrating – a dizzying variety of narrative traditions. His previous novel, By Force Alone, enlisted everything from Macbeth to Roadside Picnic in the service of radically reinventing Arthurian legends. The Escapement is if anything even more radical. In a brief afterword, Tidhar cites sources as unusual as Dr. Seuss, Gilgamesh, Greek mythology, a Hebrew fairy tale, and even John Clute’s theory of horror (in The Darkening Garden). Many readers are likely to suspect that Stephen King’s The Dark Tower also belongs on the list, given the vaguely Western-like setting called the Escapement and the central characters known only as The Stranger and The Kid. But Tidhar’s cultural palimpsest includes far more than literary sources. As with King, Sergio Leone westerns loom large in the background, but so do silent film comedies, classic Surrealist images (Dali’s melting clocks, Oppenheim’s fur-covered teacup), Tarot decks, ancient novelty songs like “The Big Rock Candy Mountain”, and most of all the weird pop-horror mythology of clowns, circuses, aerialists, and mimes. Even the serial killer John Wayne Gacy makes an appearance, in the guise of the monstrous Pogo the Clown (the name he actually used in his charitable performances).
Book review: ‘Rule of the Robots’ by Martin Ford

Is artificial intelligence about to transform everything about our lives?. For those of us yet to grasp the scale of the potential for artificial intelligence to permeate every aspect of our lives, futurologist Martin Ford offers the analogy of electricity. It’s a big claim, because here at the dawn of the digital revolution electricity is a ubiquitous general purpose technology that has matured to support the basic needs of virtually everyone on the planet. But the comparison has merit, says Ford in ‘Rule of the Robots: How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Everything’ (Hachette, £20, ISBN 9781529346015), if only because it offers insight into how much it’s going to change our lives.
Issue 729 Table of Contents, October 2021

The October 2021 issue of Locus magazine has interviews with Tade Thompson and R.B. Lemberg and a spotlight on Sana Takeda, artist. Main Stories are Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki’s Otherwise win, Karen Tei Yamashita’s National Book Foundation medal win, and the Ignyte, Dragon, and Asimov’s Readers’ Awards winners. People & Publishing includes notes on milestones, awards, books sold, and more, with news this issue about N.K. Jemisin, Nancy Pearl, Susanna Clarke, Jonathan Carroll, Chaz Brenchley, Charlie Jane Anders, and many others. Erle Korshak, L. Neil Smith, Carol Carr, Genevieve DiModica, and Elizabeth Anne Hull are remembered with obituaries and appreciations. Reviews cover new titles by Lavie Tidhar, Alix E. Harrow, Catherynne M. Valente, James Patrick Kelly, Peter Straub, C.J. Carey, Naomi Novik, Miles Cameron, Jennifer Marie Brissett, Veronica G. Henry, Tiffany D. Jackson, Tade Thompson, Gus Moreno, Andrew Nette & Iain McIntyre (eds.), Andy Marino, Chris McKinney, K. Ancrum, TJ Klune, Victoria Lee, Nana Nkweti, Adrian Tchaikovsky, Philip Ball, Piers Bizony, Sija Hong, Gary Villarreal, Dian Hanson, Jeffrey Alan Love, P. Djèlí Clark, Neal Stephenson & Sean Stewart, and others.
McKay Wins Clarke Award

The Animals in that Country by Laura Jean McKay (Scribe) won the 35th Arthur C. Clarke Award. McKay receives a check for £2,021 and an engraved bookend. The Infinite , Patience Agbabi (Canongate) The Vanished Birds, Simon Jimenez (Titan) Vagabonds, Hao Jingfang (Head of Zeus) Edge of Heaven, R.B. Kelly (NewCon)
2021 British Fantasy Awards Winners

The British Fantasy Society has announced the winners for the 2021 British Fantasy Awards:. Best Fantasy Novel (the Robert Holdstock Award) WINNER: The Once and Future Witches, Alix E. Harrow (Redhook) Threading the Labyrinth, Tiffani Angus (Unsung Stories) The City We Became, N.K. Jemisin (Orbit) Dark River, Rym Kechacha (Unsung...
People & Publishing Roundup, September 2021

DOMINICA PHETTEPLACE has been chosen for the Bookshop Santa Cruz Writing Residency. She will spend two weeks writing at the Wellstone Center in the Redwoods, working on her novel Robot Country, “a dystopian science fiction novel which imagines robots as the agents of the next wave of American colonization and forced resettlement.” For details see the website.
New Ford Focus ST Edition 2021 review

For fast Ford fans the ST Edition is the pinnacle, and it’s a fitting send-off before a newly updated ST arrives shortly. It looks the part, and the extras give a subtle extra breadth of ability, with more comfort and control than the ST – but it’s not night and day. Still, the ST Edition is full of personality, and in an age when character is being sacrificed in the push towards full electrification, you can get it here before it’s gone.
Jenufa review, Royal Opera House, London:

Claus Guth’s Royal Opera production of Janacek’s Jenufa was scheduled to open in March 2020, but was aborted at the last moment by Covid. Better late than never. It has now opened, and it makes a stunning evening.However, this visual spectacle is not immediately apparent. In what looks like a white-walled industrial sweat-shop, rows of identically-clad female automata are peeling potatoes while the dysfunctional family whom the story is about bicker centre-stage. We are asked to accept this arid piece of Teutonic stylisation as taking place in a remote Moravian village 100 years ago. There is no sense of time...
I'm Your Man Review

I'm Your Man hits theaters on Friday, Sept. 24. What if you could design your perfect match from scratch? A person who is customized to be just your type, programmed to shower you with compliments, built to fulfill your every need, be it breakfast in bed, a shoulder to cry on, or great sex. The only catch is that they’re a robot. Would that be a dealbreaker? That’s the question at the center of the high-concept German comedy I’m Your Man, which stars a perfectly cast Dan Stevens as a dream guy with a few glitches. While this critically heralded leading man brings plenty of personality to the role of a robot, this fascinating film’s greatest asset is how it transforms from a cheeky rom-com into something more philosophical but no less fun.
Sable Review – I’m Sabling Away

Sable has been a long time coming. First announced by Shedworks all the way back in 2018, it has more or less consistently made it into our Most Anticipated Indie list year on year ever since. Now we can all finally stop anticipating it because it's here, and it's great.
Locus Bestsellers, September 2021

The Locus Bestsellers for August include top titles Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine), Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace), The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune (Tor), and Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi by Charles Soule (Del Rey). On the hardcover list, both...
The Glassy, Burning Floor of Hell

The Glassy, Burning Floor of Hell , Brian Evenson (Coffee House Press 978-1-56689-611-5, $16.95, 248pp, tp) August 2021. I first came across Brian Evenson’s work more than a decade ago when I read his unconventional, hard-boiled detective novel Last Days. With its noir-inflected prose and its deeply weird story about a religious cult devoted to the holy act of amputation, the book left an indelible impression. And yet, despite my love for Last Days, I’ve done a poor job keeping up with Evenson’s output, which now includes ten novels, a handful of novellas and over 150 short stories. When I saw that Evenson’s seventh collection was coming out in August from Coffee House Press, I knew it was time to reacquaint myself with his work, and I’m so pleased I did. The 22 horror stories collected in The Glassy, Burning Floor of Hell – the majority published in the last three years – are imbued with the same appreciation for the odd and macabre that made Last Days such a memorable novel.
For a visit, Pope John Paul II was flown into Speke Airport by helicopter.

For a visit, Pope John Paul II was flown into Speke Airport by helicopter. Major religious leaders’ visits to numerous cities are uncommon, and Pope John Paul II’s visit to Liverpool was no exception. Part of a UK-wide journey that saw him offer a number of massive open-air masses in...
2021 Kindle Storyteller Award Shortlist

A Thousand Li: The Second Sect by Tao Wong (Starlit) is on the five-title shortlist for the 2021 Kindle Storyteller Award. The award, launched in 2017, includes a £20,000 prize and “is open to writers publishing in English in any genre, who publish their work through Kindle Direct Publishing” on Amazon.co.uk.
Photo Story: Odyssey 2021

The 2021 Odyssey Writing Workshop was held June 7 – July 16, 2021. ‘‘Similar to last year, Odyssey held its writing workshop online due to the ongoing pandemic. It is still the same intense and immersive experience as always!’’ The 12 students came from the US, Denmark, New Zealand, and India; six of the students received scholarships.
