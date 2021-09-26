Paul Di Filippo Reviews The Scholars of the Night by John M. Ford

The October 2021 issue of Locus magazine has interviews with Tade Thompson and R.B. Lemberg and a spotlight on Sana Takeda, artist. Main Stories are Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki’s Otherwise win, Karen Tei Yamashita’s National Book Foundation medal win, and the Ignyte, Dragon, and Asimov’s Readers’ Awards winners. People & Publishing includes notes on milestones, awards, books sold, and more, with news this issue about N.K. Jemisin, Nancy Pearl, Susanna Clarke, Jonathan Carroll, Chaz Brenchley, Charlie Jane Anders, and many others. Erle Korshak, L. Neil Smith, Carol Carr, Genevieve DiModica, and Elizabeth Anne Hull are remembered with obituaries and appreciations. Reviews cover new titles by Lavie Tidhar, Alix E. Harrow, Catherynne M. Valente, James Patrick Kelly, Peter Straub, C.J. Carey, Naomi Novik, Miles Cameron, Jennifer Marie Brissett, Veronica G. Henry, Tiffany D. Jackson, Tade Thompson, Gus Moreno, Andrew Nette & Iain McIntyre (eds.), Andy Marino, Chris McKinney, K. Ancrum, TJ Klune, Victoria Lee, Nana Nkweti, Adrian Tchaikovsky, Philip Ball, Piers Bizony, Sija Hong, Gary Villarreal, Dian Hanson, Jeffrey Alan Love, P. Djèlí Clark, Neal Stephenson & Sean Stewart, and others.
