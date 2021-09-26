Paul Di Filippo Reviews The Scholars of the Night by John M. Ford

There are two reasons why fairytale retellings and adaptations have remained consistently popular for centuries: one is that these old tales are deeply beloved, and the other is that they aren’t – or that they could use some serious fixing. Alix E. Harrow, or at least the narrator of her novella A Spindle Splintered, evidently falls into the latter category. She begins by telling us that ‘‘Sleeping Beauty is pretty much the worst fairy tale, any way you slice it. It’s aimless and amoral and chauvinist as shit.’’ That narrator has good reasons for feeling somewhat bitter about a princess whose chief skill is being unconscious: Zinnia (or Zin) Gray is dying, the victim of a rare genetic condition called Generalized Roseville Malady, named after her town in Ohio and caused by some sort of corporate environmental malfeasance. No one with the condition has lived to be 22, and the story opens on Zinnia’s 21st birthday. While that inevitably generates a sense of urgency, it also feels like a pretty arbitrary setup for a tale which is largely critical of the arbitrary rules of fairy tales. Feeling the pressure of time, Zinnia not only finished high school early, but has completed a college degree in folklore, which gives her a useful dual perspective on what’s about to happen to her.

