Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: What can you learn from a blowout win over a bad team?

By Land-Grant Holy Land
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLand-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is back for a brand new season with brand new co-hosts! We will be now be coming at you twice a week to preview and recap each Ohio State game as well as any and all Buckeye news. Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

