CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Watch Eagles HC Nick Sirianni make insane one-headed catch

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy now, any conversation that you’ve heard about the Philadelphia Eagles this week probably involved a conversation about that talented but young trio of wide receivers and head coach Nick Sirianni‘s playcalling. DeVonta Smith and Jalen Reagor scored in Week 1. Reagor scored again in Week 2 (but it didn’t count). Quez Watkins snagged the rare 91-yard reception that didn’t result in a touchdown.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
phillysportsnetwork.com

Fletcher Cox reveals what Nick Sirianni told the Eagles after week 2 loss

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a disappointing loss in week 2, falling to the San Francisco 49ers despite plenty of chances to turn things around and secure the win. This leaves the team with a 1-1 record heading into their first prime time game of the season and it just so happens to be against their fiercest rival – the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL
Yardbarker

Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Rocked Iverson Shirt Before 49ers Matchup

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni isn't considered a local guy around Philly. Being that he was born and grew up in Jamestown, New York, before leaving to Ohio for college, Sirianni didn't have any ties to the City of Brotherly Love. But the first-year head coach is catching up to speed this season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devonta Smith
The Spun

Look: Eagles Fans Loving Nick Sirianni’s Shirt Today

Last week, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni went viral because of his awesome Jalen Hurts t-shirt. On Thursday, he made headlines once again for another great wardrobe selection. Sirianni showed up to his press conference on Thursday wearing a “Beat Dallas” t-shirt. He clearly knows what the NFC East battle...
NFL
FanSided

Cowboys bodyslam Nick Sirianni on Twitter after blowing out Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys had some fun at Nick Sirianni’s expense after they defeated his Philadelphia Eagles handily on Monday night. Sirianni has bought into the Eagles-Cowboys rivalry and then some, wearing a ‘Beat Dallas’ t-shirt to Wednesday’s media session. Jerry Jones noticed Sirianni’s antics, and said game on. Because Sirianni...
NFL
The Spun

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni’s Incredible Shirt Is Going Viral

They say no relationship in sports is more vital than one between a head coach and quarterback. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni must have gotten the memo. Sirianni and the Eagles are coming off an impressive 32-6 season-opening win over the Atlanta Falcons. Jalen Hurts was sensational. The second-year quarterback had over 300 yards of total offense and three scores.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#American Football
EagleMaven

Andy Reid Thinks the Eagles Are in Good Hands with Nick Sirianni

PHILADELPHIA - When the Eagles hired Andy Reid in 1999, no one knew a future Hall of Fame coach was about to lay the seed for 239 wins and counting, eight conference championship appearances, three Super Bowl berths, and a Lombardi Trophy. If Reid returns to Philadelphia on Sunday with...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

‘DAWG Culture’ Backstory and the Mentality Nick Sirianni has Instilled in Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — When Nick Sirianni concluded his introductory press conference as the Eagles' new head coach, he was ridiculed by the national media for his awkward performance. Many labeled the first-time head coach as “unqualified” for the position simply due to the way he conducted himself for a brief period...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Not a good day for Nick Sirianni nor Jalen Hurts

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... 2. Other than two passes to Quez Watkins — one for 26 yards, one for 91 — Jalen Hurts had 73 passing yards. DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, Zach Ertz, Jalen Reagor, Kenny Gainwell and Sanders combined for 77 yards. Other than the two Watkins catches, the Eagles’ next-longest pass play was a 14-yarder to Goedert. You’ve got all these weapons, get ‘em the ball. The Eagles took a bunch of deep shots, but there was literally no mid-range game. You can’t win like that. [...] 4. This was not a good day for Hurts. The 49ers did a nice job in coverage, and Hurts seemed to struggle when he had to start looking past his primary read. He was under more pressure than he should have been and just never got into a rhythm. He’s always going to be a weapon with his legs, but he should never have to run for 82 yards. All the things that came so easily in Atlanta for him weren’t there against the 49ers. We knew there would be days like this. This was still only his sixth NFL start. Let’s see how he deals with some adversity with a national TV game in Dallas coming up next.
NFL
Yardbarker

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni speaks to the media after Week 2 loss to 49ers

As he does every week, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to the media on Monday. This press conference had a noticeably different tone than his first day-after press conference because of the disappointing Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Sirianni was honest in his assessment of the team’s (and his own) performance, and also shared that defensive end Brandon Graham will miss the rest of the season with an Achilles injury and Brandon Brooks will miss some time with a pectoral injury.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles fans must be patient with inexperience of Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts

It’s often harder to know what’s worse; a humiliating loss against a good team that leaves you demoralized, knowing there are still miles to go before you can compete with them, or a loss like Sunday’s frustrating 17-11 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers that was filled with missed opportunities against a truly great opponent.
NFL
Yardbarker

Eagles TE’s were never going to shine under Nick Sirianni and that’s okay

Through the opening two weeks of the season, the Eagles offense has already seen plenty of compliments and criticisms. After a tough loss against the Niners, a magnifying glass has been placed over the box scores, only to find that both Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert have had a pretty minimal impact so far.
NFL
NJ.com

Eagles’ practice report: Rodney McLeod OUT vs. 49ers; Nick Sirianni explains walkthrough at Lincoln Financial Field

PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles (1-0) decided to get a head start on their first regular-season home game Friday by practicing at Lincoln Financial Field. While the stadium was filled with Temple University signs due to Saturday’s noon matchup between the Owls and Boston College, the Eagles made themselves at home on their own turf. The Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers (1-0) at The Linc on Sunday, so getting a feel for the home field is an advantage Nick Sirianni and his crew have going into the game.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy