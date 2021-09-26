Watch Eagles HC Nick Sirianni make insane one-headed catch

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... 2. Other than two passes to Quez Watkins — one for 26 yards, one for 91 — Jalen Hurts had 73 passing yards. DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, Zach Ertz, Jalen Reagor, Kenny Gainwell and Sanders combined for 77 yards. Other than the two Watkins catches, the Eagles’ next-longest pass play was a 14-yarder to Goedert. You’ve got all these weapons, get ‘em the ball. The Eagles took a bunch of deep shots, but there was literally no mid-range game. You can’t win like that. [...] 4. This was not a good day for Hurts. The 49ers did a nice job in coverage, and Hurts seemed to struggle when he had to start looking past his primary read. He was under more pressure than he should have been and just never got into a rhythm. He’s always going to be a weapon with his legs, but he should never have to run for 82 yards. All the things that came so easily in Atlanta for him weren’t there against the 49ers. We knew there would be days like this. This was still only his sixth NFL start. Let’s see how he deals with some adversity with a national TV game in Dallas coming up next.

