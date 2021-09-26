FX price action in the context of global macro developments

The dollar was lifted at the start of the last week by safe-haven demand as China's Evergrande multi-month collapse triggered a sort of panic attack by global markets. The dollar strengthened after the initial drop following the FOMC meeting. The Fed's confirmed tapering announcement is likely at the next meeting (Nov), but this has been well tipped. The market also expected that a few more officials would see a hike next year as appropriate This too was delivered as expected.