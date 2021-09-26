CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FX price action in the context of global macro developments

Cover picture for the articleThe dollar was lifted at the start of the last week by safe-haven demand as China's Evergrande multi-month collapse triggered a sort of panic attack by global markets. The dollar strengthened after the initial drop following the FOMC meeting. The Fed's confirmed tapering announcement is likely at the next meeting (Nov), but this has been well tipped. The market also expected that a few more officials would see a hike next year as appropriate This too was delivered as expected.

FXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Three factors underpins the pound, BoE to provide and additional boost – Citibank

Economists at Citibank highlight three factors that are currently supporting the pound. Furthermore, GBP is set to rise fueled by expected rate hikes from the Bank of England. “Factors supporting GBP currently include subdued UK COVID-19 hospitalizations; UK assets attractive from both valuation and post-COVID economic normalization angles; and receding political risks regarding EU-UK negotiations on the Northern Ireland protocol and no Scottish independence referendum near term.”
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: US interest rates have turned the corner

US Treasury rates drive USD/JPY to pandemic high. Wednesday’s 10-year Treasury close at 1.539% is the highest since June 16. Tankan Q3 Large Manufacturing Survey gives yen a Friday boost. FXStreet Forecast Poll forsees failure at 112.00. Surging US Treasury yields propelled the USD/JPY to 111.97 on Wednesday, its highest...
FXStreet.com

EUR/JPY probes the 129.00 area and recedes afterwards

EUR/JPY retests daily highs near the 129.00 yardstick. EMU flash CPI rose 3.4% YoY, Core CPI gained 1.9% in September. US PCE up 4.3% YoY in August, Core PCE rose 3.6% YoY. The offered note in the greenback allows the European currency and the risk-linked assets to regain some traction and now pushes EUR/JPY back to the 129.00 zone.
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Will the NFP report be enough to convince Powell?

The dollar benefited from mounting speculation over tighter US monetary policy. The US Nonfarm Payrolls report is expected to show 500K new jobs created in September. EUR/USD is technically bearish in the long term, barely correcting extreme oversold conditions. The EUR/USD pair ended September trading at its lowest in over...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD consolidates, ignores US data

The euro was trying to recover from this week's selling, and it managed to bounce slightly today, pushing the EURUSD pair back above the 1.16 level. Earlier today, German retail sales for August failed to meet expectations and jumped 1.1% year-on-year, up from -4.5% in July, with the monthly change staying at 0.4% against the consensus of a 1.9% increase.
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD failure at 1.1600 opens the door for 1.1500

The market sentiment is upbeat weighs on US T-bond yields and the greenback. Eurozone inflation rose by 3.4%, above the ECB’s target,. US ISM Manufacturing PMI shows expansion in the overall economy, according to the ISM. The EUR/USD is trimming losses, trading at 1.1596, barely up 0.13% during the day...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD keeps pushing against 1.1600 resistance area

The euro has found support at 1.1580 and is trying to regain the 1.1600 area. The EUR/USD is picking up on Friday against a somewhat ofter USD. The euro should remain above 1.1540/1.1495 to stage a rebound – SocGen. The euro has found buyers at the 1.1580 area, following a...
FXStreet.com

WTI rallies above $75.00 amid a deep energy crisis

Western Texas Intermediate is ready for its six-weekly gain. Oil threatens to close above $75.00 for the first time in three months. WTI’s technical outlook looks poised for higher prices. Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) is advancing during the day, trading at $75.27, recording gains of 0.43% at the time of...
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY breaks below 111.00 as mounting pressures weigh on the greenback

Falling US bond yields benefits the Japanese yen. Fears of higher inflation and a struggling labor market surround the American economy. US ISM Manufacturing PMI was better than expected. The USD/JPY is losing for the second day in a row, down 0.31% is trading at 110.95 during the New York...
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD slides again below 1.2700 on a mixed market sentiment

Economy related US political uncertainty weighs on the greenback. Western Texas Intermediate is advancing, underpinning the Canadian dollar. Federal Reserve economic reading indicator, the Core PCE was unchanged at 3.6%. The USD/CAD trims gains for the second day in a row, trading at 1.2661. slightly down 0.14% during the day...
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD’s recovery from 0.7170 stalls at 0.7270 area

AUD/USD recovery from 0.7170 loses steam at 0.7270 area. The US dollar extends its pullback despite bright US data. The aussie remains offered while below 0.7390 – Commerzbank. The Australian dollar has appreciated against the USD for the second day in a row on Friday, to consolidate at 0.7270 after...
kfgo.com

U.S. dollar share of global FX reserves steady at 59.2% in Q2 -IMF data

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar’s share of currency reserves reported to the International Monetary Fund was steady at 59.2% in the second quarter, compared with 59.5% in the first three months of the year, IMF data showed on Thursday. The greenback remains the largest-held currency reserve by global...
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index looks for direction around 94.30 ahead of key data

DXY alternates gains with losses in the low-94.00s. US 10-year yields slip back below the 1.50% level. ISM Manufacturing, PCE next of note in the US docket. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a basket of its main rival currencies, trades without a clear direction in the low-9400s at the end of the week.
FXStreet.com

EUR/PLN: Dovish NBP and external headwinds cap zloty's upside – Danske Bank

The dovish signals from the NBP have made economists at Danske Bank a bit more cautious on the prospects of substantial tightening despite inflation staying elevated. They have consequently raised the trajectory for EUR/PLN. Persistently elevated unit labour costs, rapid rise in US yields and dollar or further souring of...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD to head back lower as it is hard to see the mood improving

EUR/USD has bounced off the lows, but there are good reasons to believe its upswing would be limited. EZ data could push the pair higher before several issues and US data could push it back down, according to FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam. Long list of worries could send EUR/USD back...
