Touted by some as a cure, monoclonal antibody demand is high in Alaska’s least-vaccinated places, but it’s no replacement for a vaccine
Jyll Green walked between green cots early Friday morning after a snowy drive from her home in Girdwood to a storefront in Tikhatnu Commons in Anchorage. Green is operations manager at the state-contracted facility that’s giving hundreds of monoclonal antibody infusions every week to COVID-19-positive patients at high risk of severe complications from the illness.www.adn.com
