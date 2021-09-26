CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER LOOKING FOR THE COMMUNITIES HELP TO KEEP KIDS IN SCHOOL
Crookston Independent School District 593 needs the community’s help. We want to continue to safely educate the children of our community in the classroom without masks or other restrictions. But as I look at the vaccination rate in Polk County and see that only 34% (via MN Department of Health taken on September 24th) of its residents are fully vaccinated, our goal cannot be fully accomplished.www.kroxam.com
