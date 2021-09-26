‘Dune’ Mines $77M Cume Through Second Frame – International Box Office – Talesbuzz

Another quiet September weekend, another win for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. With little in the way of new competition, the Disney/Marvel blockbuster easily finished atop the box office for a third weekend in a row, bringing in an estimated $21.7M in its third frame. That counts as the largest third weekend among pandemic-era releases – handily beating out A Quiet Place Part II’s $12M back in June – and the second-largest third weekend of all time in September, surpassing It: Chapter Two’s $17M from 2019 (the first It still holds the record with a $29.8M third weekend in 2017). With $176.89M domestically, it’s now the second-highest-grossing film since the start of the pandemic in North America, second only to Marvel stablemate Black Widow ($183.38), which it should easily surpass by next weekend.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO