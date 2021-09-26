‘Dune’ Mines $77M Cume Through Second Frame – International Box Office – Talesbuzz
Refresh for latest…: Warner Bros/Legendary’s Dune continued its spicy run at the international box office this weekend, adding a further $26.3M from 32 markets to lift the offshore total to $76.5M. To quote the Denis Villeneuve-directed film, this is only the beginning as the sci-fi epic is in early offshore release with many key areas to come. The overall drop from opening was a terrific 32%.talesbuzz.com
