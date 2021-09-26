CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants receiver active vs. Falcons

By Sarah Williams
 5 days ago

The Giants went into Sunday’s game against the Falcons at full strength, in terms of getting all their offensive skill players on the field. The only player in question, wide receiver Kenny Golladay, passed a rigorous pre-game test, under the watchful eyes of head coach Joe Judge, general manager Dave Gettleman, offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, trainers and medical staff. Golladay, listed as questionable with a hip injury, ran routes, did sprints, stopped and started. Afterward, he met with all the interested parties and the determination was made that he was a go for the game.

