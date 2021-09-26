Giants receiver active vs. Falcons

Either the Atlanta Falcons or the New York Giants will earn their first win of the season when they go head to head on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Each of these NFC clubs enters Week 3 with an 0-2 record on the year, but the Giants, in particular, have been able to keep their games close, owning a 1-1 ATS mark. The Falcons, on the other hand, have been unable to cover either of their two games and are allowing the most points in the entire NFL. New York is also in the bottom 10 in the league in points allowed, so the scoreboard could be lighting up.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO