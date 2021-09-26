See Daredevil Star Charlie Cox Return For Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man 3’
This concept poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home depicts Charlie Cox back as Daredevil alongside Tom Holland. Out of any upcoming new Marvel Cinematic Universe film, no film has been the subject of more constant speculation than Spider-Man: No Way Home. The upcoming film, which is the third standalone outing for Tom Holland is set to further explore the Multiverse, with villains such as Alfred Molina as Doc Ock and Jamie Foxx as Electro returning from previous Spider-Man films, adding further speculation that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would swing back onto the big screen. Another character that is rumored to return is Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, AKA Daredevil.talesbuzz.com
