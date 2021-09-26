CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Daredevil Star Charlie Cox Return For Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man 3’

By Sarah Williams
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis concept poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home depicts Charlie Cox back as Daredevil alongside Tom Holland. Out of any upcoming new Marvel Cinematic Universe film, no film has been the subject of more constant speculation than Spider-Man: No Way Home. The upcoming film, which is the third standalone outing for Tom Holland is set to further explore the Multiverse, with villains such as Alfred Molina as Doc Ock and Jamie Foxx as Electro returning from previous Spider-Man films, adding further speculation that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would swing back onto the big screen. Another character that is rumored to return is Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, AKA Daredevil.

MovieWeb

Sam Raimi Reacts to Doc Ock's Return in Spider-Man: No Way Home: That Was Beautiful

It was last month that the worst kept secret in Marvel's history finally became a reality on screen, when the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer brought a number of surprises and the very expected arrival of Alfred Molina's Doc Ock. The record breaking trailer brought a first look at the return of Tom Holland's Peter Parker and his web-slinging alter-ego in the aftermath of Spider-Man: Far From Home, when his identity was revealed to the world by Mysterio. Along with Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, making his first MCU appearance since Endgame, the footage hinted at a number of previous villains from Spidey's history making an appearance in the movie, many of them from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy.
ComicBook

Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Shows Off Boxing Skills in New Training Video

The highly-anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to hit theaters later this year, and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) recently teased that it's going to spark "debate." The movie is set to see the return of Tom Holland in the titular role who showed off his Spider-Man abs earlier this year. It appears the actor is doing more than just regular workouts these days. A new video shared by ESPN Ringside (via boxing coach Louis Chandler) features Holland showing off his boxing talents.
MovieWeb

Daredevil Star Wants Jessica Jones and The Punisher Leads to Return in the MCU

Daredevil star Charlie Cox is hoping to see Jon Bernthal and Krysten Ritter both make their returns in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Cox starred as the titular superhero in Marvel's Daredevil series on Netflix, Bernthal played Frank Castle in the spinoff series The Punisher. Meanwhile, Ritter also starred in three seasons of Jessica Jones, another connected Marvel series. It's not entirely clear if any of the characters from the Netflix shows will ever be seen again in the MCU again, though fans have been rooting for it to happen for years.
ComicBook

Marvel's What If...? New Spider-Man Breaks Silence on Landing Tom Holland's Role

While Marvel's What If...? takes place within the ever-expanding multiverse of the MCU, not all of the actors that play the heroes in the live-action films returned for the series. In addition to Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans sitting the animated anthology out, Tom Holland was also unable to return for the project. The Peter Parker featured in What If...? is actually voiced by Hudson Thames, who has become one of the most popular replacement voices amongst Marvel fans.
CinemaBlend

Why Venom’s Tom Hardy Has Fans Thinking The Spider-Man Crossover Is Happening Soon

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Given the popularity of comic book movies, plenty of studios have their own cinematic universe. Sony is building one around Spider-Man villains, starting with Tom Hardy’s pair of Venom movies. And now Hardy has fans thinking his crossover with Peter Parker is happening soon.
heroichollywood.com

‘Venom’: New Tom Hardy Photo Sparks ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Crossover Rumors

A new photo with Venom star Tom Hardy has sparked rumors that suggest he’ll be popping up in Spider-Man: No Way Home. A lot has been said these last few weeks about Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Tom Hardy’s Venom popping up together in a future project. While it’s mostly speculation from fans and anticipation from the creatives, a new photo may indicate that things are moving along at a solid rate. Tom Hardy has openly discussed wanting to work with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man despite their respective characters not existing in the same universe. But with Spider-Man: No Way Home opening up the multiverse, Venom can easily pop up at any given time.
CinemaBlend

Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Tom Holland Looks Badass In Boxing Training Video

We always see workout footage of actors getting in shape to play superheroes on the big screen. It's a pretty easy way to make the rest of us feel like we're really inadequate. We've seen Brie Larson in full workout mode and Chris Hemsworth lifting some pretty impressive weight, but perhaps because he plays young Peter Parker, I feel like we don't see as much from Tom Holland. But he certainly does put in the work to get in literal fighting shape, as Holland, it seems, has some decent boxing skills.
FitnessVolt.com

Tom Holland Spider-Man Diet and Workout Program

Spider-Man’s webs, wit, strength, speed, agility, and spidey-sense make him one of the most iconic superheroes of all time. I would go as far as to say that Tom Holland is the best-suited actor for the role of Spider-Man. Why?. I am glad you asked. A superhero who can climb...
GeekTyrant

Topher Grace Jokes About Being in SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME, Says He Fights Tom Hardy's Venom

Rumors have been spreading around the Internet that Topher Grace might also show up in Spider-Man: No Way Home. As you know, the actor played Eddie Brock a.k.a. Venom in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3. Well, during a recent Reddit AMA, the actor was asked about the rumor surrounding him being in the film and he took the opportunity to have some fun with it and joked around with it his answer.
wegotthiscovered.com

Elektra Will Reportedly Return To The DCEU Alongside Daredevil

Charlie Cox has been hitting the promotional trail for his new AMC drama series Kin, which marks his first onscreen role since Daredevil was canceled by Netflix. In what turned out to be a rather unfortunate coincidence for the actor, he was on the press circuit right around the time the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home dropped.
Inside the Magic

Spider-Man: A Guide to Marvel’s Green Goblin

Harry Norman/Green Golbin is Spider-Man’s most formidable foe. Going at the web-crawler for countless years, the Green Goblin can never seem to catch a break. Most famously being portrayed by Willem Dafoe in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, Green Goblin is making a historic Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man’ Star Hilariously Teases Venom’s MCU Debut in ‘No Way Home’

Spider-Man 3 star Topher Grace teased that his Venom, Batman, and Wall-E are appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Every Marvel fan is waiting for Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) to hit theaters this December, and rumors on the previous Spider-Man stars appearing in the film are ramping up. While Andrew Garfield outright denies any involvement in the Marvel movie, Spider-Man 3 (2007) star Topher Grace flat out jokes that he’s in No Way Home.
wegotthiscovered.com

Charlie Cox Wants Jon Bernthal Back As The MCU’s Punisher

Four actors have had the distinction of playing the Punisher in live-action, but it would be an understatement of epic proportions to say that Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle blew the rest right out of the water. Thomas Jane’s version admittedly has a lot of fans, while Ray Stevenson’s sole outing in War Zone has become something of a cult classic, but the less said about Dolph Lundgren’s 1989 effort the better.
