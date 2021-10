J Balvin interrupted the music scene last Tuesday, September 28, when he said the Latin Grammy Awards did not respect the urban and reggaeton genre, even calling for a boycott. While many singers are keeping their opinions to themselves, Rene Perez, known as ’Residente‘ replied to the Colombian, comparing his music to a “hot dog cart.” Residente said, “I’ll explain, so that you understand: your music is like a hot dog cart, which many people may like or almost everyone. But when those people want to eat well, they go to a restaurant and that restaurant is the one that earns the Michelin stars.” Balvin responded Thursday, September 29 with a series of hilarious photographs announcing a new song with Daddy Yankee.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO