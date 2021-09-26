CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our First Time At The Lake! Tears! Drama! Craziness! And FUN! It All Went Down! | Perez Hilton

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe had never taken my children to a lake before today. Our visit sure was action-packed! First, we got to soak in all the beauty that is Lake Las Vegas and the very fancy developments around there! Celine Dion‘s home is on the waterfront! The kids and Perez also went to a waterpark that was filled with huge inflatable slides. Like giant jungle gym! But… we almost didn’t make it in! Not all of us went! And Momma Perez was not happy with us! Watch to find out why!

