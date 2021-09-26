CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah CB Aaron Lowe shot and killed at house party

By Sarah Williams
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA University of Football player was shot and killed early Sunday morning. The Salt Lake City Police Department has confirmed that Utah cornerback Aaron Lowe was one of the victims of a deadly shooting at a house party early Sunday. The other victim is in critical condition, according to ABC4’s Vivian Chow.

Deseret News

Utah football program, others react to death of Aaron Lowe

As word began to spread Sunday that Utah Utes football player Aaron Lowe was killed in a shooting early in the morning and another person was seriously injured, the University of Utah community and a host of Lowe’s teammates expressed their thoughts, as did a number of other prominent figures.
ksl.com

Utah football player Aaron Lowe killed in Sunday morning shooting

Small memorials for Sophomore defensive back Aaron Lowe, who was shot and killed early Sunday morning have been placed at two locations, one at the scene of the shooting and the other at the Spence and Cleone Eccles Football Center at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe died Sunday after he was shot and killed at a house party.
On3.com

Utah defensive back Aaron Lowe murdered overnight

Salt Lake City police in Utah responded to a deadly shooting early Sunday morning. One person died on the scene and a second person was transported to the hospital. The person who died on the scene has now been confirmed as Utah defensive back Aaron Lowe. “We are investigating a...
kslsports.com

Utah Football Team, Community Mourns Loss Of DB Aaron Lowe

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah football team is mourning the loss of defensive back Aaron Lowe, who was shot and killed in Salt Lake City early Sunday morning. Aaron Lowe was the first recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship and switched his number from 2 to 22 during the offseason to honor the life of his childhood friend.
On3.com

Pac-12, Utah mourn loss of defensive back Aaron Lowe

Utah Utes defensive back Aaron Lowe was unfortunately shot and killed early Sunday morning. News originally broke of a deadly shooting, but Salt Lake City Police later confirmed that Lowe was the victim that passed away in the shooting. The Pac-12 now joins Utah in the loss of Lowe. The...
Gephardt Daily

Police detail shooting death of University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Sugarhouse neighborhood that killed a 21-year-old University of Utah football player and injured another person. Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown confirmed Aaron Lowe, of Mesquite, Texas, died on scene after being shot...
kslsports.com

University Of Utah To Hold Candlelight Vigil In Honor Of Aaron Lowe

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The University of Utah will hold a candlelight vigil this evening in honor of recently slain football player Aaron Lowe. The vigil will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be located at the University of Utah Union Lawn, in the heart of campus. Candles will...
Deseret News

Utah football: Grappling with the tragic loss of Aaron Lowe

This article was first published as the Ute Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night. Tragedy has, once again, struck the University of Utah football program. Nearly nine months to the day after freshman star running back Ty Jordan died last December, his...
Salt Lake Tribune

In the wake of Aaron Lowe’s death, should Utah football retire No. 22?

The death of Utes cornerback Aaron Lowe weighs heavy on everyone in the University of Utah community. It seems trivial to talk about a game right now. But it’s a game those who close to Lowe would tell you he loved, and a team he cared about a great deal. In light of that, maybe talking about football can be therapeutic for some.
