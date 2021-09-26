Neil Simon’s ‘Rumors’ at Rockville Little Theatre is a delightful romp

The Tacoma Little Theatre is once again open to audiences for its newest season, with precautions in place to keep audiences safe and healthy. The Tacoma Little Theatre recently began its reopening, announcing new productions for its 103rd season. The theatre closed early last year due to the initial outbreak of COVID-19. This is the theatre’s first major closure since World War II, which followed a closure during the Great Depression. Despite the closure, the theatre staff kept busy throughout the first year of the pandemic as the theatre went through major renovations. The notable upgrades were to the auditorium, where there is new lighting, new carpeting, and more comfortable seating.

