Neil Simon’s ‘Rumors’ at Rockville Little Theatre is a delightful romp

By Nicole Hertvik
dcmetrotheaterarts.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRockville Little Theatre’s latest production, Neil Simon’s Rumors, is a delightful romp through 1980s Manhattan and all its glitz, glamour… and gossip. Several society couples are due at Charlie and Myra Brock’s house to celebrate the couple’s tenth wedding anniversary. When Chris and Ken arrive early, they find the hostess and staff nowhere to be seen and the host bleeding in his bedroom with a gunshot wound to the earlobe. Comedy ensues when Chris and Ken decide to cover for the injured man until they can determine if the shooting was an accident or self-inflicted. As additional couples arrive each guest has their own reason for covering up the crime, and these attempts at cover-up grow into layers of delightful comedy.

