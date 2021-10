Regardless of the barriers that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has broken down, this will be a highly resisted asset… until it will no longer be so. The retail investor and, of course, the outsiders, will continue to fear the drop in the Bitcoin’s price instead of taking this as an opportunity because that is how human nature works whenever the value of something is unknown; and certainly, when this pushes upwards, people will regret not having invested in it.

