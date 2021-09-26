Boiling Hot Takes
Or the most Captain Obvious observations of the football season:. Brohm hired too good of a defensive staff and they're now making him look bad - not often should you be allowed to muster just 13 points on offense and still win the game. Does anyone else getting the feels of those opportunistic, late 90's defenses of the Tiller era? I mean, you can't replace the Colvin/Okeafor combo, but opposing offenses now appear to be triple teaming George, leaving someone with the matchup against grass, time and the distance between him and the QB.www.hammerandrails.com
