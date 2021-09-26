CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Boiling Hot Takes

By BoilerMax
hammerandrails.com
 5 days ago

Or the most Captain Obvious observations of the football season:. Brohm hired too good of a defensive staff and they're now making him look bad - not often should you be allowed to muster just 13 points on offense and still win the game. Does anyone else getting the feels of those opportunistic, late 90's defenses of the Tiller era? I mean, you can't replace the Colvin/Okeafor combo, but opposing offenses now appear to be triple teaming George, leaving someone with the matchup against grass, time and the distance between him and the QB.

www.hammerandrails.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
FanBuzz

Jalen Hurts & His Girlfriend Split Up When He Transferred to Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts has been on the national football radar since he was a four-star signal caller for Texas’ Channelview High School. He introduced himself to the college football world as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s first true freshman starting quarterback in over 30 years and held the job until the second half of the 2017 National Championship Game, when Tua Tagovailoa usurped him.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Reportedly Hospitalized With Stroke

On Tuesday afternoon, the sports world learned some troubling news when a former college football coach was hospitalized. Mike DeBord, a longtime assistant college football coach, reportedly suffered a stroke and “a major brain bleed,” according to a report from Football Scoop. He’s reportedly in the University of Michigan hospital’s ICU.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To What Michael Wilbon Said

During a recent edition of ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption, show co-host Michael Wilbon went off on Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin when asked to make his pick for Saturday’s Alabama-Ole Miss game. Wilbon didn’t take much time to analyze the matchup itself, and instead went with Alabama (the double-digit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boiling#Ohio State#American Football#Mac#Purdue
FanSided

Penn State Football: 3 hot takes in huge win over Auburn

Penn State football notched another top-25 win on Saturday night in a “White Out” and here are three hot takes from the Nittany Lions win. A Saturday night home game for Penn State football under the lights. A top 25 matchup, and a maxed capacity white-out-themed crowd going crazy in happy valley. We sure missed nights like this last year in 2020. All that was needed was for this game between Penn State and Auburn to live up to the hype.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Oregon Football: 3 hot takes from Week 3 win over Stony Brook

How would Oregon football follow up a win at No. 3 Ohio State in Week 2 which was emotionally and physically taxing? Oh, just by coming home and coasting to a 48-7 win over Stony Brook in what some fans would have called a disappointing performance. The score was just...
OREGON STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Rob Gronkowski News

Injuries have plagued Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski throughout his NFL career. But they may be rearing their ugly head again ahead of Sunday’s big reunion game with his former team, the New England Patriots. On Friday, Gronkowski was officially listed as doubtful for the contest with a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Chicago Bears: 4 hot takes on Justin Fields, Jaylon Johnson, and more

The Chicago Bears got in the win column for the first time in 2021, defeating the Bengals 20-17 Sunday. Even though the Bears got the win, it didn’t come without some drama. After taking a commanding 20-3 lead in the fourth quarter, it seemed like the Bears were going to put up one of the most dominant showings of the week, but after the defense gave up a long touchdown to rookie Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Fields threw an interception deep in Bears’ territory, the Bengals were able to cut the lead to 20-17. Chicago was ultimately able to run out the clock and improve to 1-1 on the year and a tie for first place in the NFC North.
NFL
hammerandrails.com

Minnesota at Purdue GameDay Vitals

Purdue needs a bye week because of its injury issues, but it needs to get through Minnesota to get there. That is a challenging task, as Minnesota has a strong running game and even stronger defense, but this past weekend they lost as a 30+ point favorite to Bowling Green. The offense abandoned them with a very poor passing game and it resulted in a 14-10 loss to a bad Bowling Green team.
MINNESOTA STATE
hammerandrails.com

A Win Is A Win: Purdue 13, Illinois 9

Okay everybody, deep breath. Albeit an extremely sloppy game, that is how you have to win sometimes. A win is a win and Purdue now moves to 3-1 on the season after beating Illinois by a score of 13-9. This was a classic Big Ten game with lots of defense,...
ILLINOIS STATE
FanSided

Wake Forest Football: 3 Post-game hot takes after victory

Here are three hot takes after Wake Forest Football’s 37-17 victory against Virginia. There are two ways to look at the Wake Forest Demon Deacon’s 4-0 start. Bill Parcells famously said that you are what your record says you are. In that case, the Deacons are the best team in the ACC.
WAKE FOREST, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy