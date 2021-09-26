Boiling Hot Takes

The Chicago Bears got in the win column for the first time in 2021, defeating the Bengals 20-17 Sunday. Even though the Bears got the win, it didn’t come without some drama. After taking a commanding 20-3 lead in the fourth quarter, it seemed like the Bears were going to put up one of the most dominant showings of the week, but after the defense gave up a long touchdown to rookie Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Fields threw an interception deep in Bears’ territory, the Bengals were able to cut the lead to 20-17. Chicago was ultimately able to run out the clock and improve to 1-1 on the year and a tie for first place in the NFC North.

