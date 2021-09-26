New Halo Infinite Comparability From the 2nd Tech Preview Reveals Very Spectacular Visuals and Efficiency; Xbox One X Runs at 1440p@60FPS

This weekend, Xbox will be holding a new technical preview for Halo Infinite. Fans of the series had the opportunity to qualify for the preview by registering for a Halo Insider profile, and now it seems that invitations have been sent out for those selected. The preview will take place September 23rd through the 26th, and September 30th through October 3rd. An image of the invitation was shared on Twitter by The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley, and states that fans will be notified how to download the pre-release build "in the next few days via email and Waypoint message."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO