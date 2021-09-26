CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New Halo Infinite Comparability From the 2nd Tech Preview Reveals Very Spectacular Visuals and Efficiency; Xbox One X Runs at 1440p@60FPS

By Jeff Lampkin
gamepolar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second Halo Infinite comparability has kicked off this weekend, and a brand-new Xbox comparability video has now been launched, displaying spectacular visuals and efficiency. The primary technical preview launched again in July, and following the launch of this flight, an Xbox platform comparability highlighted stable efficiency throughout mainly all...

gamepolar.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Halo Infinite's Full Technical Preview Schedule Revealed By 343 Industries

343 Industries has revealed the full schedule for the latest Halo Infinite Multiplayer Technical Preview for the weekends of September 23 - 26 and September 30 - October 4. 343 shared the details on Halo Waypoint, also saying that the goal of this weekend's preview is to "test our services and systems at scale, gather data on a breadth of real-world hardware configurations, and obtain feedback on Arena, Training Mode, as well as the new Halo Waypoint web and app experiences."
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Halo Infinite Leaked Image Might Reveal A Revamped Craig

Halo fans have been anxiously awaiting the release of the next major installment. We’ve been waiting years, and it’s a game originally meant to launch in 2020. That might have happened if fans didn’t speak up about the disappointing visuals the game was putting off. Unfortunately, it took 343 Industries a good while before they showed players what Halo Infinite’s campaign looked like.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Xbox#Halo Infinite#The Collection S#Xbox Collection X S#Home#Industries
gamingintel.com

Halo Infinite Announces 2 Back-to-Back Technical Preview Weekends

It’s an exciting time to be a Halo Infinite fan, with 2 back-to-back Technical Preview weekends dropping soon. Halo Infinite may be releasing late this year, but it’s clear that we’ll still have plenty of chance to go hands-on with the title. Recently, fans had their first chance to jump into the upcoming title in its first Technical Preview – and results were mixed.
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

New Halo Infinite Multiplayer Tests Announced

Check your inbox Halo fans, the new Halo Infinite multiplayer technical test was just announced. 343 Industries are sending out emails to those who have registered to participate in the upcoming multiplayer test. Back-to-Back Halo Infinite Multiplayer Test Previews. The Halo Infinite multiplayer test will span across two back-to-back weekends....
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Halo Infinite Technical Preview Invitations Have Been Sent Out

This weekend, Xbox will be holding a new technical preview for Halo Infinite. Fans of the series had the opportunity to qualify for the preview by registering for a Halo Insider profile, and now it seems that invitations have been sent out for those selected. The preview will take place September 23rd through the 26th, and September 30th through October 3rd. An image of the invitation was shared on Twitter by The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley, and states that fans will be notified how to download the pre-release build "in the next few days via email and Waypoint message."
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Does Halo Infinite have cross-play and cross-progression on PC & Xbox

The countdown to a new Halo game is coming to an end and the community’s excitement continues to grow. Here’s everything you need to know about Halo Infinite cross-play and cross-progression. While The Master Chief Collection has given players a way to relive their glory days, much of the community...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Windows 10
attackofthefanboy.com

Halo Infinite: Two Week Multiplayer Preview Full Details

343 has just announced a two-week multiplayer preview for Halo Infinite ahead of the game’s launch that will include PvP matches and new game modes. The primary goal of this Multiplayer Test according to the new Halo Waypoint Blog will be to test out servers at an even larger scale than the previous July technical preview. The Multiplayer Test will also aim for more feedback from the player and for more bug reports so that the development team at 343 could smooth out the game ahead of launch.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Why Halo Infinite Could Be One of the Biggest Games of the Year

343 Industries’ upcoming Halo Infinite is finally releasing after a long and arduous gap on December 8th, 2021. Naturally, fans are beyond excited to experience the next chapter in Master Chief’s adventures, and with good reason. Halo has been a premier franchise for Microsoft, with the original Halo: Combat Evolved single-handedly putting Xbox as a viable alternative to Sony’s PS2 and Nintendo Gamecube.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

The Halo Infinite beta is live on Xbox and PC, focuses on Arena PvP

The Halo Infinite beta is now live on Xbox and PC. The test will run throughout the weekend, but there will also be another test next weekend. This weekend's test focuses on Arena PvP, while next weekend's will focus on both Arena and Big Team Battle. The beta also has...
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Halo Infinite schedules two more weekends of tech tests

Halo Infinite has scheduled two more weekends of technical tests that will actually feature PvP multiplayer. Developer 343 Industries announced in a lengthy blog post that matchmaking will be available for the 4v4 Arena mode from Friday, September 24th to Monday, September 27th. The weekend after—Friday, October 1st to Sunday, October 3rd—will have test servers for Arena and Big Team Battle.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Best price for Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S - Halo Infinite Edition

Release date - Be immersed in the sounds of an undiscovered ring world as you deploy the power of the Razer Kaira Pro's TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers, a patented 3-part design that picks up on every audio detail so you can detect and destroy nearby enemies when going up against the forces of the Banished. Includes bonus Halo Infinite in-game reward of Deathly Poison Armor Coating.*
ELECTRONICS
cgmagonline.com

Kellogg’s Support Halo Infinite As Tech Previews Are Near

Kellogg’s is teaming up with Halo Infinite for multiplayer gamers by offering Double XP boost. If you’re one of the lucky gamers out there who are going to be testing Halo Infinite’s Arena and Big Team Battle (BTB) maps these next two weekends, you may want to do a little grocery run prior.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Far Cry 6 trades ray tracing for 60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Ubisoft has confirmed that its upcoming open-world action game, Far Cry 6, will not feature ray tracing on consoles – with only PC players getting the graphics option. In an interview with WCCFTech, Ubisoft 3D Team lead programmer, Stephanie Brenham, confirmed that the game wouldn’t feature ray-tracing on consoles, as the developer opted instead to prioritise 4K at 60fps on new consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

New Halo Infinite Gameplay Leaks From Insider Playtest

The Halo Infinite Tech Preview is about to go live, and we’re already getting new gameplay leaks from a recent insider playtest. If you’re in the mood for some more Halo Infinite gameplay, today is your lucky day! Not only are we getting the chance to play 343 Industries’ upcoming shooter again very soon, but new gameplay is leaking too.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy