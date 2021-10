The tears came quickly and in plentiful supply after Elisa Balsamo sprinted to victory in the Flanders World Championships road race. Then she couldn't stop smiling, beaming as she entered her winner's press conference, the only thing that wiped the smile away was when she turned to her left and looked in awe at "the greatest champion" Marianne Vos sat next to her, who she had just beaten to the rainbow jersey.]

CYCLING ・ 6 DAYS AGO