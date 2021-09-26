CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EG Football: Avengers Fall to Hawks, 42-7

By Bob Durant
eastgreenwichnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbove: Avenger QB Parke Hardesky (10) looks for handoff. Photos by Mary MacIntosh. For the last 11 years the Bishop Hendricken Hawks have been the yardstick by which all other Rhode Island Interscholastic football teams have been measured. The East Greenwich Avengers had their opportunity to compare last night at Carcieri field and came out knowing they still have a way to go. Hendricken is big. Hendricken is strong. Hendricken is fast. Despite numerous miscues and personal fouls, the Hawks overwhelmed the Avengers to prevail 42-7.

eastgreenwichnews.com

Comments / 0

