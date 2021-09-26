CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

How politicians reacted after exit polls from Germany’s election

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Reactions from senior German politicians and others after exit polls from Sunday’s national election https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/germans-vote-close-election-decide-merkel-successor-2021-09-25 showed Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats virtually tied.:. OLAF SCHOLZ, SPD CANDIDATE FOR CHANCELLOR. “The voters of this country have decided that the SPD should rise...

The Independent

German kingmakers open talks toward forming new government

The two parties that are expected to determine who will become Germany's next chancellor have started talks to bridge their differences and declared that they got off to a good start.Sunday's parliamentary election left Germany's traditional big parties effectively needing the support of the third- and fourth-placed parties, the environmentalist Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats, to take the top job after outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s 16-year reign.The two smaller parties decided to talk to each other first before entertaining advances from bigger suitors. While they have some common ground, they have traditionally belonged to rival ideological camps...
ELECTIONS
Washington Post

Why Merkel’s Exit Matters Beyond Germany

When Chancellor Angela Merkel steps down after 16 years in power, Germany’s status in Europe and the world will be on the line. She put her stamp on global politics defending moderation and liberal values, and as the indispensable leader of an often-fractious European Union. Germany’s parliamentary system makes it easier for smaller parties to win blocs of seats, so the path to victory for her successor likely lies in rounds of horse-trading to form a messy, three-party coalition government. That process could last for months. Merkel will remain at the helm until the Bundestag votes for a new chancellor.
IMMIGRATION
101 WIXX

Investors, analysts react to Germany’s election

LONDON (Reuters) – Germany faces months of tough negotiations to form a coalition government after Sunday’s federal election, with three parties needing to team up to clear the threshold of 50% of all seats in the Bundestag. Olaf Scholz’s centre-left Social Democrats will seek to form a coalition with the...
ECONOMY
KTVZ

Five key takeaways from Germany’s historic election

Germany’s left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) won the largest share of the vote in Sunday’s federal election, putting them in pole position to form the country’s next coalition government — but they could be in for some tricky negotiations. Angela Merkel, one of the world’s highest profile political leaders during...
WORLD
Olaf Scholz
Angela Merkel
Armin Laschet
The Independent

German election: Exit polls give centre-left SPD narrow lead in shock for Merkel’s CDU

Swinging to the left for the first time in a generation, Germany elected a new parliament on Sunday that is poised to select a centre-left chancellor to succeed the retiring incumbent, Angela Merkel, as the leader of continental Europe’s most dominant and prosperous nation.After a short but sweet roller-coaster of an election campaign with three different parties taking turns as frontrunners in the quadrennial parliamentary elections, the centre-left Social Democrats led by their colourless Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, 63, came surging from behind -- rising improbably from third to first place over the final five weeks of a forgettable, cautious...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

German CDU/CSU and SPD tied in national election - exit poll

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s CDU/CSU conservatives and their Social Democrat rivals were tied in Sunday’s national election, an exit poll showed, leaving open which of them will lead the next government as Angela Merkel prepares to stand down after 16 years in power. The CDU/CSU bloc won 25% of the...
WORLD
WDBO

The Latest: Germany's Social Democrats cheer exit poll

BERLIN — Hundreds of people burst out in spontaneous chants of “Olaf, Olaf"- the first name of the Social Democrats’ candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz - when exit poll results flashed acroos TV screens at the party's Berlin headquarters. A cheering Renée Röske from Cologne said she had been telling...
ELECTIONS
#Election#Exit Polls#Race#Reuters#Social Democrats#Spd#Christian Democrat#Cdu Csu#Fdp#Green#Bild
FXStreet.com

Germany Election: SPD ahead of Merkel's Conservatives, 25% vs. 22% – Forsa Poll

According to the latest German federal election poll by Forsa, the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) stand at 25% against Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right Christian Democratic Union and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, (CDU/CSU), at 22%. Previewing the German election, "Europe's largest country is set for a change...
ELECTIONS
spglobal.com

This is how Germany's election could break the European banking union deadlock

The project to harmonize European banking rules and unify the sector to make it more competitive globally could be rejuvenated should the Social Democrats win the upcoming German election. Olaf Scholz, the party's candidate and Germany's finance minister, is the front-runner to win the Sept. 26 vote to succeed Angela...
ECONOMY
Europe
Berlin, DE
Germany
Marietta Daily Journal

Putin’s ruling party clinches election victory, exit poll shows

President Vladimir Putin’s ruling party won a decisive victory in Russia's legislative polls despite simmering discontent after sidelining political opponents, an exit poll showed. United Russia took a projected 45.2% of the party vote, according to a survey by pollster INSOMAR in 1,455 polling stations over three days of voting...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fortune

Angela Merkel left German CEOs hanging on a bunch of issues. They want the next Chancellor to address 3 now

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. If there is one thing that Germany's business leaders agree on following the outcome of Sunday’s election nail-biter, it’s the urgent need to form a coalition government capable of tackling a long list of outstanding problems left behind after Angela Merkel's 16 years as Chancellor.
EUROPE
The Independent

Dutch political leaders meet amid stalled coalition talks

Dutch political party leaders were meeting Wednesday in an effort to force a breakthrough in deadlocked negotiations to form a new ruling coalition more than six months after a general election left a deeply divided parliament.The talks in The Hague come after attempts to form a majority or minority coalition to succeed the outgoing government of caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte failed, and amid speculation that a fresh election may be needed to break the impasse.“Our country urgently needs a new Cabinet and, in view of the time that has passed since the March 17 elections, the time has...
POLITICS
AFP

EU, Australia trade talks postponed amid subs row

A long-planned round of Australia-EU free trade talks have been postponed, a European official confirmed Friday, after fury over Canberra's decision to cancel a major French submarine contract. "We understand the French reaction to our submarine decision but ultimately any nation must act in its national interest -- which is what Australia has done," he said in a statement to AFP. Tehan indicated he still plans to meet EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis -- representing the EU executive that negotiates trade deals on behalf of its member governments -- next week to discuss what would be the 12th round of negotiations.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Greece ‘will not allow’ uncontrolled migrant flows from Afghanistan

Greece will not allow an uncontrolled influx of refugees from Afghanistan, in the way Syrians entered the country in 2015, its prime minister said after visiting a new migrant camp near the Turkish border.“We will not accept uncontrolled migratory flows similar to the ones we saw in 2015,” Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, in a further signal that he will not allow large numbers of Afghans into his country after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan six weeks ago.Last month, Greece opened a £37m EU-funded camp on the island of Samos near Turkey, a sprawling facility, surrounded by barbed wire.It has also built...
IMMIGRATION
101 WIXX

Fix it or ditch it, UK’s Johnson warns EU on Northern Ireland deal

BELFAST (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that Northern Ireland’s contentious post-Brexit trading arrangements could work in principle if they were “fixed” but warned the EU they would be “ditched” if not. The Northern Ireland protocol was part of the Brexit divorce settlement Johnson negotiated with...
EUROPE

