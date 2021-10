NHL training camps opened on Thursday and we are starting to get some early injury information on who will be ready for the start of the season, and who might not be ready. The big news on Thursday was probably the expected update on the Jack Eichel situation in Buffalo where he failed his physical, there remains a difference of opinion on surgery options, and the team stripped him of his captaincy. Bad situation all around. But that is not the only significant news of the day.

