After a 2020 season to forget, the Havre High football team is off to a 2-1 start to 2021. However, they will face maybe their toughest opponent so far this season when they head on the road to play Billings Central tonight. The Rams are coming off a 2020 season where they made it all the way to the Class A state championship game. While the Blue Ponies will have their hands full tonight, HHS head coach Ryan Gatch expects a competitive game.

HAVRE, MT ・ 14 DAYS AGO