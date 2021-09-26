Week 4 USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The LSU Tigers head into week five of the season with a 3-1 record after outlasting Mississippi State on Saturday. The Tigers will host the Auburn Tigers on Saturday night. Auburn was ranked No. 23 last week before their game against Georgia State. Following Auburn, the Tigers face Kentucky, Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama, and Arkansas. Each team is currently ranked. Tough run coming up.

After another week of college football, it is time to look at the updated polls. USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released on Sunday. The top two spots still belong to the SEC with the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs. How are will the Texas A&M Aggies slide after losing to Arkansas in Arlington at AT&T Stadium?

A look at the full coaches poll after week four’s games.

Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:

Rank Team Record Points Change

1 Alabama 4-0 1,624 (64) –

2 Georgia 4-0 1,558 (1) –

3 Oregon 4-0 1,467

4 Oklahoma 4-0 1,395 -1

5 Iowa 4-0 1,319

6 Penn State 4-0 1,286

7 Notre Dame 4-0 1,187

8 Cincinnati 3-0 1,185

9 Florida 3-1 1,101

10 Ohio State 3-1 1,030

11 Arkansas 4-0 1,016

12 Ole Miss 3-0 916

13 Texas A&M 3-1 744 -8

14 Michigan 4-0 674

15 BYU 4-0 670

16 Michigan State 4-0 583

16 Coastal Carolina 4-0 583

18 Oklahoma State 4-0 459

19 Clemson 2-2 389 -12

20 UCLA 3-1 312

21 Fresno State 4-1 251

22 Auburn 3-1 244

23 Kentucky 4-0 179

24 Baylor 4-0 134

25 Wake Forest 4-0 119

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 14 Iowa State; No. 15 Wisconsin; No. 20 North Carolina.

Others receiving votes:

Texas 101; Boston College 91; NC State 70; San Diego State 69; Maryland 59; Wisconsin 56; Southern Methodist 54; Virginia Tech 39; Louisiana State 36; Iowa State 31; Army 23; Arizona State 12; Texas-San Antonio 11; Liberty 11; North Carolina 10; Central Florida 9; Oregon State 7; UL Lafayette 3; Appalachian State 3; Louisville 2; Indiana 2; Wyoming 1.

