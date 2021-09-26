Machine Gun Kelly Gets Booed, Flipped Off During Concert – Watch

UPDATE (Sept. 26):. Machine Gun Kelly is bucking the narrative that he was relentlessly booed throughout his recent set at the Louder Than Life Festival. Following reports and video evidence that the crowd turned on the rapper-turned-rocker, Kelly is providing his own proof that things were not all bad. On Sunday (Sept. 26), Kelly retweeted a fan's video that shows concertgoers singing along to his set. "@Loudwire here is the crowd singing along with no boos for @machinegunkelly," the person wrote along with the video. "Im a far bigger Slipknot fan than MGK fan but come on with the relentlessly bood headline."