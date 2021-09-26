CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch and stream Broncos' game vs. Jets

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Denver Broncos (2-0) will host the New York Jets (0-2) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 2:05 p.m. MT in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season.

The game will be televised regionally on select CBS stations. In-market fans can live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial).

Spero Dedes (play-by-play) and Jay Feely (analyst) will call the game for CBS. On the radio, the game will air locally on KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM and on The Fox 103.5 FM.

Fans in the light blue sections on the map below will get the game on their local CBS channels, according to 506sports.com.

To view which NFL games will air on the other parts of the map, visit 506sports.com.

Playing at home for the first time this season, the Broncos are considered 10.5-point favorites against the Jets, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The Broncos lead the all-time series against the Jets 21-16-1, including a 37-28 victory in their most recent showdown last season. The last time these two teams faced off in Denver, the Broncos won 23-0 in 2017.

Broncos have 11 players on injured reserve entering Week 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lYPYw_0c8iQGqA00

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

